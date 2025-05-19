Homepage > News > Business > TCS partners Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways for digital overhaul

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has partnered with Jazeera Airways (JAZEERA.KW), Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, to advance the airline’s digital transformation. By applying TCS’s strengths in agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and platform engineering, the partnership aims to expand Jazeera Airways’ digital capabilities, generate new revenue opportunities, and offer personalized customer experiences, strengthening its role as a pioneer in innovation and customer-focused service within the aviation industry.

As Jazeera Airways marks nearly two decades of operations, the airline is set to enter a new chapter of growth by overhauling its digital landscape. In a statement, TCS said it will spearhead this initiative by upgrading Jazeera’s website, mobile apps, and AI-driven chatbot. Utilizing its AI-native methodology, TCS will manage the transformation from start to finish—drawing on its expertise in product management, system architecture, agile development, integration, testing, and continuous improvement—to redefine the passenger experience across all touchpoints.

TCS is part of the Tata Group and headquartered in Mumbai, India’s commercial capital. The company said it generated consolidated revenues of $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

“TCS brings deep domain expertise in airline digital commerce, AI-driven solutions, combined with a strong track record of delivering customer-centric solutions. Together, we are building a future-ready platform that aligns with our growth aspirations, customer-centric strategy, and commitment to operational excellence,” Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said.

These digital advancements are central to Jazeera Airways’ goal of tripling its passenger capacity and substantially increasing direct digital revenue by 2029, the statement said. The revamped digital infrastructure is expected to enable more intelligent recognition of returning passengers, streamline online group bookings, and improve the airline’s Net Promoter Score (NPS)—a key indicator of customer satisfaction and loyalty—by providing experiences that align with and surpass international standards.

Jazeera Airways said it operates flights to more than 60 destinations spanning the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and Europe. Launched in April 2004 as the Middle East’s first privately owned airline, it has since expanded to serve over 5 million passengers. The collaboration with TCS represents the airline’s first significant IT transformation initiative.

“We are pleased to partner with Jazeera Airways in building a future-ready digital foundation that supports their growth strategy. By combining our expertise in aviation with our capabilities in agentic AI, engineering practices, and AI-native solutions, TCS will enable the development of intelligent, intuitive, and scalable digital channels for the airlines,” said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS. “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping global enterprises perpetually adapt to the evolving business landscape, leverage technology for sustainable growth, and unlock new opportunities,” Krithivasan added. “This partnership reflects our commitment to helping global enterprises perpetually adapt to the evolving business landscape, leverage technology for sustainable growth, and unlock new opportunities,” Krithivasan added.

As part of the digital transformation, TCS said it will help Jazeera Airways build a modern digital foundation that supports growth, personalization, and new revenue streams. The upgrade will include a suite of connected digital tools designed to offer faster, smarter, and more seamless customer interactions. Key features include a retail-style platform for selling additional services, an intelligent system to suggest relevant upgrades and add-ons, a “Customer 360° Insights Hub” for personalized experiences at scale, as well as a generative AI-powered assistant to support customers across all channels.

The transformation will also introduce a unified payment system supporting multiple currencies and a promotional engine to increase direct bookings. Additionally, a customized group booking platform—one of the most advanced in the industry—will simplify complex bookings and offer a user-friendly experience.

With over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, TCS said it collaborates with leading global airlines, delivering consulting-driven innovation and a comprehensive range of business, technology, and engineering services. Its aviation-specific solutions include TCS Aviana, an intelligent, cloud-ready platform that supports end-to-end airline operations.

TCS’s understanding of airline processes and its AI-driven technologies are expected to enable Jazeera Airways to explore new growth avenues and drive innovation across its business. This collaboration also reinforces TCS’s reputation as a digital transformation partner in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. With a presence in the MEA for over three decades, TCS said it operates in nine countries and supports more than 150 clients across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and media.

