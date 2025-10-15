Homepage > News > Business > See what’s shaping tomorrow at the PBC&E 2025 tech expo

Manila, Philippines — The future of business and innovation is happening here! The Philippine Business and Conference Expo (PBC&E) returns on October 20-21 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, featuring the first-ever Tech Expo. Designed for business owners, entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, and students, this event brings together today’s brightest minds and the latest breakthroughs shaping how we live, work, and grow.

Open to all and free to register, the Tech Expo will feature live tech presentations, brand showcases, and interactive displays from some of the world’s most influential technology companies. From AI and automation to cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and smart enterprise platforms, attendees can explore advancements that are redefining industries.

Leading global and local tech players will headline the tech event. APC by Schneider will share insights on advancing sustainability through smarter technology solutions. Autodesk will present two forward-looking talks on optimizing digital construction and innovating with AI. Arista and Vertiv will explore how AI-ready data centers are shaping the future of connectivity, while D-Link dives into the potentials of 5G.

The future of cybersecurity and digital resilience will be spotlighted by Trend Micro, SonicWall, Stellar Cyber, and Versa Networks, each tackling the growing complexity of hybrid work environments and emerging threats. Docusign, Opentext, and Oracle will guide attendees through the next phase of digital transformation and managing the cloud-driven business landscape.

Attendees will also discover how LG’s digital display solutions, Panasonic’s advanced surveillance systems, and Microsoft, HPE, Nutanix, and VMware by Broadcom’s AI innovations are transforming modern operations. ReN3’s session will offer strategic perspectives on how Philippine businesses can effectively adapt to and thrive in the evolving AI landscape.

Beyond the tech sessions, guests can expect interactive booths, product demos, and exciting raffle draws, with special prizes awaiting lucky attendees. The event promises to be an engaging hub of knowledge, innovation, and opportunity for all. The Tech Expo at the 51st PBC&E invites entrepreneurs, professionals, and technology enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world of innovation. It is a rare opportunity to connect with industry experts, gain valuable insights, and experience firsthand the breakthroughs transforming how businesses and communities operate in today's technology-driven landscape, and discover new opportunities for growth in the digital economy.

Taking place alongside the annual Philippine Business and Conference Expo, this year’s edition carries the theme “The Future is Now: Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation.” The conference will gather over 2,000 delegates, industry leaders, and visionaries to share global perspectives, case studies, and success stories on how technology is driving inclusive and sustainable business and national growth. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will also take part in the event through special showcases and talks, reaffirming the government’s leadership in championing innovation and driving the nation’s digital transformation priorities.

Registration is free at www.philippinebusinessconferenceexpo.com.

Follow @PCCIOfficial, @OfficialPBCE and @vstecsph on Facebook for full Tech Expo lineup and event updates.

Be part of the country’s most dynamic showcase of innovation at the 51st PBC&E’s Tech Expo — get a front-row look at how technology is revolutionizing industries and bringing new business opportunities to life.

About the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is a non-stock, non-profit, business organization that is comprised of small, medium, and large enterprises as well as local chambers and industry associations representing various sectors of business, all working together to foster a healthier economy and improve the viability of business in the country. As a proactive catalyst of development, the PCCI promotes and supports the drive for globally competitive Philippine enterprises in partnership with the government, local chambers, and other allied business