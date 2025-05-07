Homepage > News > Business > Retail Associates leads the shift to cloud at The Strategic Shift 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Retail Associates successfully hosted The Strategic Shift 2025 in partnership with Microsoft, LS Retail, and Crayon, at the Makati Sports Club last April 24, 2025.

The full-packed event was attended by decision makers across different industries who connected with expert speakers who tackled key challenges faced by businesses operating on traditional, on-premise systems and highlighted how solutions like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and LS Central enable smarter, more scalable operations through cloud-based platforms.

The agenda covered the economic and operational advantages of cloud migration, data security best practices, compliance with BIR regulations, and the growing role of AI Copilot in streamlining business tasks and decision-making.

Retail Associates’ President and CEO, Bo Lundqvist, highlighted the imminent need for a shift to Microsoft Dynamics 365 SaaS for a sustainable and future-ready business. Bo echoed Retail Associates’ commitment to help businesses with a smooth transition, saying “Retail Associates is your business’ reliable and capable partner in obtaining the necessary innovation of modern technology. The support that we provide together with every Microsoft Dynamics 365 SaaS transition is a testament to our commitment to going beyond implementation.” RGMC Group’s Accounting Manager, Darlen Joy Duenas, shared their cloud journey, demonstrating the efficiency and business agility they gain from upgrading to a modern, cloud-based business solution powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. RGMC Group is a diversified Filipino enterprise with well-known brands such as Apple & Eve, Wharton, Paper Dolls & Co., Hechter Paris, Treehouse, Suncoast Brands, and Econtainer. RGMC Group’s Accounting Manager, Darlen Joy Duenas, shared their cloud journey, demonstrating the efficiency and business agility they gain from upgrading to a modern, cloud-based business solution powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. RGMC Group is a diversified Filipino enterprise with well-known brands such as Apple & Eve, Wharton, Paper Dolls & Co., Hechter Paris, Treehouse, Suncoast Brands, and Econtainer.

Guest speakers from Data Center Association of the Philippines, , KPMG, Crayon, and Retail Associates also emphasized that transitioning to the cloud is no longer a trend but it’s a strategic necessity.

Ivy Bumanglag, COO of Retail Associates, reiterated the company’s drive to assist companies in taking the next step towards doing better business. “Our goal is to help companies’ future-proof their operations and unlock sustainable growth through cloud and SaaS,” shared Ivy.

The event delivered a clear takeaway; now is the time to make the shift. Businesses that adopt cloud technology are taking the lead in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

About Retail Associates

Retail Associates is a trusted consulting and technology partner with two decades of experience delivering tailored, future-ready solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. Serving 70+ leading brands across Asia, we help businesses enhance operational resilience and elevate customer satisfaction across diverse industries from retail and dining to real estate. Our expert team is committed to enabling long-term success through strategic, technology-driven transformation.

For more information on industry-tailored solutions, visit our Unified Solutions