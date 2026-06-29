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The government of the Philippines is actively promoting the real-world use of digital wallets. The country’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has partnered with GCash to allow refugees access to the popular e-wallet system. In another development, eligible drivers can now claim their fuel subsidies more easily using another popular digital finance app, Maya.

The Philippines now allows PUV drivers to claim their fuel subsidy through Maya

The Philippines’ Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)—the agency under the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that mandates, enforces, and monitors policies for public land transportation—has partnered with digital finance app Maya to enable public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators to access fuel assistance more quickly, the Manila Times reported.

Through the Fuel Subsidy Program, eligible beneficiaries can receive financial support via their Maya accounts, reducing reliance on traditional payout methods and in-person transactions.

“Beyond enabling faster and more convenient access to government assistance, digital accounts can also help transport workers participate more fully in the digital economy through tools such as savings, credit and cashless transactions,” Maya Group President and Maya Bank co-founder Shailesh Baidwan said.

The LTFRB anticipates that this move will improve the efficiency, accessibility, and convenience of subsidy distribution among transport workers. The beneficiaries include operators and drivers of public utility jeepneys (PUJs), UV Express units, taxis, and minibuses.

As of this writing, Maya has already completed the initial batch of subsidy disbursements. It highlighted that this initiative will not only equip drivers with digital accounts to receive government support but also enable them to access a variety of financial services.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II explained that the digital disbursement “helps make the release of assistance more efficient and accessible for our transport sector beneficiaries, while also supporting broader efforts to modernize public service delivery.”

He added that Maya has been playing a crucial role in distributing fuel subsidies since the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to assist with transport-related government payment systems, such as transactions through the LTFRB Franchise Online Application and the payment of traffic violation fines managed by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The Philippines’ fuel subsidy program has been implemented in response to the recent fuel price hikes driven by geopolitical tensions between Iran and the U.S. The war in the Middle East has drastically affected oil prices worldwide. Like many Asian countries, the Philippines is addressing the burden of rising fuel costs by providing subsidies to all public utility drivers and operators nationwide.

However, the traditional distribution of aid has faced challenges due to the large number of PUV drivers and operators in the Philippines, which totals 245,066 drivers and 1,180,783 operators. This prompted the country’s DOTr to seek a more efficient digital approach to distributing aid.

Around 1,000 refugees may soon access GCash in the Philippines

In another initiative, the country’s Department of Justice has finalized a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with GCash, enabling refugees to use the popular digital wallet system.

The agreement was signed by DOJ Secretary Fredderick Vida; Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Unit (RSPPU) head Dennis Arvin Chan; GCash Vice President for Regulatory and Strategic Compliance Jorge Franco Sarmiento; and GCash Vice President of Public Sector Cleo Celeste Santos. The signing event was part of the activities marking the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, held at the DOJ Justice Hall.

Secretary Vida said that refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless individuals often face challenges related to documentation, validation, and access to formal financial institutions, which can limit their opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation.

He noted that the initiative with GCash aims to assist around 1,000 refugees in the Philippines.

“In today’s digital world, access to financial services is no longer merely a matter of convenience. It has become an essential component of economic participation,” Vida said. “Through digital financial platforms, individuals receive income, conduct transactions, access assistance, build savings, and support their families.”

Since 1923, following the end of World War I, the Philippines has opened its borders to refugees seeking asylum. The first wave included around 800 “White Russians” escaping persecution by the “Red Russians,” while a second wave welcomed 1,200 European Jews fleeing Nazi oppression during World War II, facilitated by former President Manuel Quezon.

As of 2026, according to the latest data from the UNHCR Rights Mapping and Analysis Platform, the Philippines currently hosts 1,023 refugees and 1,599 asylum seekers. More recently, the DOJ indicated that 1,000 individuals are applying for refugee or asylum status in the country. If the collaboration between the DOJ and GCash comes to fruition, approximately 1,000 people will gain access to the digital wallet system.

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