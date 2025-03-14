Homepage > News > Business > MNEE acquires TextBSV

London, United Kingdom, 13 March 2025: USD-backed stablecoin, MNEE (pronounced money), has today announced its acquisition of TextBSV, an SMS wallet for sending peer-to-peer electronic cash. The acquisition will significantly enhance MNEE’s product offering and further solidify its position as a leader in rapid, low-cost, USD backed transactions. MNEE will integrate TextBSV’s capabilities into its ecosystem, with plans to make the technology available to wallets supporting MNEE.

“The acquisition of TextBSV by MNEE is a strategic step toward simplifying instant stablecoin payments,” said Ron Tarter, CEO of MNEE. “By integrating TextBSV’s simple yet innovative technology with MNEE’s stablecoin ecosystem, we are reinforcing our commitment to eliminating friction and ensuring user-friendly experiences without the need for gas tokens.”

Currently, TextBSV offers users the ability to enable text-driven BSV transfers. End users can send BSV via SMS by simply using a recipient’s mobile number, fulfilling the goal of making transactions effortless and tech-agnostic. By leveraging existing MNEE infrastructure and resources, the platform will enable users to enjoy the same convenience and frictionless P2P transfer of the MNEE Stablecoin.

Daniel Wagner, founder of TextBSV, said, “We are proud of what we built with TextBSV and its role in enabling seamless on-chain interactions. I am a strong advocate of MNEE and what it can deliver due to its limitless scaling and low transaction fees, especially in relation to micropayments and empowering people to share P2P electronic cash. As I join the MNEE team, I am confident that I can continue delivering useful tools for developers.”

With 7.26 billion (90%) of people globally having access to a mobile phone – but not necessarily a smart phone – the accessibility offered by the platform in using SMS makes it available to virtually everyone including those in rural areas and developing regions. The platform, which will be rebranded as TextMNEE, offers a cost-efficient, instant method of sending payments. TextBSV (and TextMNEE) provides a fast and inexpensive alternative to bank transfers or app-based crypto wallets. The TextBSV team will continue to create payment tools for developers, with a focus on making MNEE accessible and easy to integrate into apps, web sites and platforms.

About TextBSV

TextBSV is an SMS driven peer-to-peer electronic cash service that enables users to send and receive MNEE via SMS, eliminating the need for apps or complex wallets. By leveraging simple text messaging, TextBSV abstracts blockchain technology, making cryptocurrency transactions accessible and intuitive for users worldwide, even those without smartphones or internet access.

About MNEE

MNEE is a pioneering fintech dedicated to innovating global payments. As the issuer of the MNEE stablecoin, the company leverages the robust capabilities of the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and Ethereum blockchains to provide an instant, gas free, micro-transaction cost, stable, secure, and scalable digital payment solution. Each MNEE token is backed by US Treasury bills and USD cash, ensuring full collateralisation and compliance. With a commitment to creating the future of money, MNEE focuses on delivering instant, low-cost, and efficient payment solutions across numerous platforms and industries.