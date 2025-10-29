Homepage > News > Business > Liechtenstein’s national blockchain; Siemens taps JPMorgan’s Kinexys

One of the smallest countries in Europe has launched a national blockchain network targeting enterprise users in the region. Liechtenstein says the new network is fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA framework and will provide users with state-backed reliability.

Elsewhere, JPMorgan’s (NASDAQ: JPM) institutional blockchain solution, Kinexys, has welcomed two new clients, Siemens and B2C2, in a year when some of the world’s largest companies have come on board.

Liechtenstein’s national blockchain

Announcing the new network, Liechtenstein said it was designed to first comply with European regulations, which is critical given its target clientele is enterprises and institutions.

Dubbed the Liechtenstein Trust Integrity Network (LTIN), it will be primarily operated by Telecom Liechtenstein, the country’s leading telecommunication services provider, which will “provide state-backed reliability for mission-critical applications.”

According to Franz Wirnsperger, the LTIN chairman, the network will “extend the scope of Telecom Liechtenstein’s trusted national infrastructure for the digital age into blockchain by offering sovereign trust and integrity services for global markets out of Liechtenstein.”

While Telecom Liechtenstein will be the primary operator, LTIN will also involve several private sector partners, each contributing their expertise. These include Zilliqa, a smart contract network, and Bitcoin Suisse, the Swiss digital currency investment service provider for institutional clients. Others include local blockchain-friendly lender Bank Frick and DeFi company Solstice.

Recognized blockchain organizations, including the LUKSO Foundation, Swiss Subnet, and the Inacta Group, have also been involved in the network’s development.

One of LTIN’s main selling points is regulatory compliance. The developers say it’s fully compliant with the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework, enabling EU clients to integrate it without concerns about regulatory repercussions. It also adheres to Liechtenstein’s Blockchain Act, one of the earliest legal frameworks for decentralized technologies.

“LTIN builds on Liechtenstein’s pioneering blockchain regulation and ensures that validation, identity, and transaction processing remain under national oversight,” commented Wirnsperger.

Liechtenstein joins China, Vietnam, and a host of other countries building national blockchain networks. China’s Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) was one of the earliest launches, and it now claims to maintain nodes in over 20 countries. Its leaders have stated that the goal is to build a global infrastructure “where China controls the right to internet access.”

In July 2025, Vietnam joined China, launching NDAChain, a national blockchain platform to underpin its decentralized ID system and combat graft and counterfeit products.

Siemens, B2C2 join JPMorgan’s Kinexys

Meanwhile, JPMorgan's digital asset payment platform Kinexys has welcomed two new members: European industrial giant Siemens and digital asset market maker B2C2. The two will use Kinexys for on-chain foreign exchange swaps through Kinexys Digital Payments, which supports the U.S. dollar, the euro, and the British pound. Unlike traditional FX rails, which are only available on weekdays and take days to settle transactions, Kinexys is accessible 24/7 and facilitates instant settlement.

For Siemens, the latest integration builds on four years of using Kinexys. It first integrated the platform in 2021 (back then known as Onyx) for blockchain payments. Two years ago, it became the first client to use the JPM Coin for programmable payments to boost its automation.

“The latest enhancement takes us a step further, simplifying transactional FX in real time, overcoming time-zone barriers, and mobilizing cash precisely when and where it’s needed,” commented Heiko Nix, Siemens’ global head of payments.

“For us, this is not only about optimizing working capital today, but also about shaping how a real-time, truly global treasury will operate in the future.”

Kinexys’ 24/7 availability was the key feature that attracted B2C2, CEO Thomas Restout told Bloomberg. The company operates in a fast-moving digital currency market-making sector as a liquidity provider for institutions such as brokers, hedge funds, trading desks, and banks.

With Kinexys, the firm can instantly move funds at any time to respond to the ever-changing ‘crypto’ market momentum. According to Restout, the company has been tied to legacy financial rails that can’t respond promptly enough to its needs, especially during periods of high volatility in the ‘crypto’ market.

“This gives us the ability to move cash 24/7, seamlessly. For risk management, it’s a key piece,” he stated.

The two companies join Korea’s POSCO International, the Qatar National Bank, BlackRock (NASDAQ: BLK), the London Stock Exchange, Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA), and other global giants in using Kinexys.

