12 November 2024, Manila, Philippines — With a mission to harness Filipino entrepreneurship and tech innovation to fuel collaborative advancement, ISLA Camp (ICP Hub Philippines) has launched the sixth edition of the iThink Hackathon as a flagship event of the Philippine Startup Week 2024 (PHSW24).

This nationwide conference, co-presented by Tier One Entertainment in partnership with Devcon Philippines and Filipino Web Development Peers, brings together tech innovators, student developers, entrepreneurs, and investors to foster the country’s rapidly evolving startup ecosystem. PHSW24 serves as a collaborative hub for participants to drive innovation, connect with industry leaders, and cultivate solutions for pressing local and global challenges.

The 10-day hackathon offers aspiring developers and entrepreneurs a structured environment to ideate, build, and pitch projects that address real-world issues. Throughout the event, participants will receive guidance and mentorship at strategic checkpoints, helping them stay on track and strengthen their concepts with feedback and coaching. This support system enables teams to overcome challenges, refine their ideas, and prepare for the final pitch.

The hackathon will conclude on November 15 at Tier One HQ, where teams will showcase their projects to a panel of industry experts, potential investors, and partners seeking the next wave of Filipino-led innovations.

“The iThink Hackathon, as a key event of this year’s Philippine Startup Week, aims to inspire young Filipinos to innovate and create solutions that can shape the future of our communities and beyond,” said Nelson Lumbres, Co-Founder of ISLA Camp (ICP HUB Philippines). “The incredible projects we’ve seen so far, from sustainable agriculture platforms to educational tools, underscore the power of tech in addressing society’s challenges.”

RAITE 2024 iThink Hackathon

ISLA Camp (ICP HUB Philippines) has been committed to providing a broader platform for young innovators.

On November 4, ISLA Camp (ICP Hub Philippines) awarded ₱50,000 in total prizes to the winners of the concluded RAITE 2024 iThink Hackathon. The 30-day hackathon, held under the Regional Assembly on Information Technology Education (RAITE), brought together innovative student developers to create digital solutions that addressed key issues related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the first place was Agira, a farm listing system that directly connects consumers with local farms by allowing them to track their food sources, make secure payments, and earn rewards for supporting sustainable farming practices. Followed by Kumare, a blockchain-powered lending app that offers flexible, secure, and transparent lending and borrowing options, and ReadWithMe, an artificial intelligence (AI)–powered learning platform that transforms the reading experience for young learners by blending AI with interactive features, in second and third place, respectively.

Additionally, ICP Hub Philippines, in partnership with the Philippine Society of Information Technology Educators (PSITE) Region 3, awarded five laptops to IT students from the region, honoring their hard work and dedication to their studies.

“The previous editions of iThink Hackathon showcased the incredible talent and innovation of Filipino developers. It’s inspiring to witness how these participants craft solutions that tackle real-world challenges, embodying our commitment to fostering collaboration and pushing the boundaries of technology,” Lumbres said.

The iThink Hackathon is one of the highlights of PHSW24, empowering Filipino talent to transform ideas into impactful solutions, bridging sectors, and strengthening the country’s emerging role in global technology.

Those interested in attending the demo day on November 15 should register at this link – https://forms.gle/i7sFrhbR9nWqzsaWA.

About ISLA Camp (ICP Hub Philippines)

ICP Hub Philippines is a non-profit organization that aims to promote the adoption of Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) in the Philippines. ICP is a new blockchain technology that offers many advantages over traditional blockchains, including scalability, security, and performance. ICP HUB Philippines provides various resources and services to help people learn about and use ICP, including educational content, workshops, and events.