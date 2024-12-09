Homepage > News > Business > Hong Kong mulls tax exemption; ‘crypto’ adoption in India soars

While some countries are having difficulty adopting digital currencies amid stringent regulations, others, like Hong Kong and India, are thriving because of their ecosystems’ resiliency and authorities’ warming up to these assets.

As part of its plans to improve the city-state’s attractiveness to investors, Hong Kong is considering waiving taxes payable on investment gains from digital currencies and a raft of alternative assets for institutional players.

According to a joint consultation paper by Hong Kong’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB), the plans to roll out tax exemptions will be limited to hedge funds, family offices, and private equity funds dabbling in digital assets.

The FSTB added that tax exemptions will extend to carbon credits, properties outside Hong Kong, and private credits. While privately offered funds will fall under the tax brackets, single-family offices will have to meet certain criteria to benefit from the proposed tax waiver.

The consultation paper did not specify a timeframe for its operation but underscored Hong Kong’s long-term plans for digital assets and institutional investors. Central to Hong Kong’s strategy is to be the global leader in wealth management, improving its status as the regional hub for investment funds.

“Taxation is one of the key considerations for the wealth asset management sector to decide where to base their operations,” read a portion of the consultation paper.

The push for new players to set up operations in the Special Administrative Region follows a torrid patch, exacerbated by tensions with Mainland China and the West. Despite the tensions, Hong Kong remains Asia’s leading wealth management hub, with firms holding around $4.6 trillion in assets under management.

For digital currency investors, the proposal underscores a previous commitment by Hong Kong’s administrators to create an enabling business environment for service providers to thrive.

The consultation paper comes on the heels of a massive bull run for digital assets and mainstream adoption for the asset class. While BTC has its eyes peeled on the $100,000 mark, regulators are warming up to spot- and futures-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are expected to attract institutional investors.

Poised to snag a chunk of service providers

Aware of the rising adoption metrics of digital assets, Hong Kong is playing its cards in the hopes of attracting service players to set up regional operations. Early moves have yielded significant promise, with several Web3 firms angling for operational licenses from local regulators.

Hong Kong has sweetened the deal for foreign firms by rolling out subsidies and directing financial institutions to offer banking services to the incoming service providers. Cyberport, the region’s tech hub, currently houses over 200 Web3 companies, with three surging ahead to clinch unicorn status.

Digital assets thrive in India amid stringent tax rules

A new report has revealed an upward trajectory for digital currencies in India, outperforming several projections despite the fledgling ecosystem’s stiff tax code.

At the tail end of 2022, the Indian government slammed a 30% tax on all digital currency gains and a 1% tax deductible at source (TDS) on each digital asset transaction. The move triggered widespread outrage from industry players and threatened a capital flight to other accommodating jurisdictions.

However, a Chainalysis report pegs India as the country with the highest digital currency adoption rate in 2024, outperforming Nigeria and Indonesia. The country’s latest rankings appear to be an anomaly since the government’s harsh tax system was a ploy to stifle digital asset adoption in the country.

ZebPay CEO Raj Karkara disclosed in an interview that while the state of taxation can cancel out profits and prevent consistent trading, the ecosystem is showing resilience despite the odds. Karkara notes that exchanges, aware of the steep taxes, are smoothening the edges for clients by rolling out improved conversion systems between fiat and digital assets.

A young, tech-savvy population also plays a significant role in keeping the digital currency flame alive for India’s digital asset ecosystem. One report pegged the number of users at 100 million. Experts argue that the proliferation of Internet connectivity and the potential to reach the unbanked is powering a new adoption spree for digital assets in India.

“The combination of widespread smartphone usage, cheap internet, and a growing interest in blockchain technology has created a fertile ground for cryptocurrency adoption, particularly among younger individuals,” said YouTuber Ajay Kashyap.

While digital currency is not considered as legal tender, the once-hostile Indian government appears to be warming up to digital assets. Meanwhile, the government has since prioritized blockchain education for the population, fueling a curiosity among Indians about Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi).

A sleeping giant

A cross-section of analysts agree that the Indian digital currency space is yet to reach its full potential and remains blighted by unsavory government policies. CoinDCX cofounder Sumit Gupta argues that a total overhaul of the current tax policy on digital assets is required to attain this.

“For it to truly flourish, we need a comprehensive regulatory framework that addresses key issues, including the current taxation structure,” said Gupta.

India’s leading financial players continue to demonize digital assets, likening them to gambling while pushing their full weight toward a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

