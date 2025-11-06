Homepage > News > Business > GSMA, Pan-African Parliament partner to promote digitalization

The GSM Association (GSMA), a global mobile network sector organization, has signed an agreement with the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) to promote digital transformation across the continent.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by GSMA’s Head of Africa, Angela Wamola, and Fortune Charumbira, the PAP president, on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

PAP is the legislative arm of the African Union, but its authority is limited to advisory and consultative powers; it can’t make binding laws. GSMA, on the other hand, represents the interests of global mobile network operators and hosts the Mobile World Congress.

Under the MoU, the two will partner on initiatives promoting digital transformation, from digital rights and data protection to cybersecurity and digital literacy.

They will organize sessions with national lawmakers across Africa to discuss issues related to technology and host meetups where policymakers and innovators can chart the way forward. These activities will focus on assisting national governments to integrate the latest technologies to offer better services, curb corruption, and promote the digital economy.

GSMA will also support the African Union’s goal of enhancing digital literacy on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, Big Data, and cloud computing.

“The goal is to foster governance and digital trust while participating in forums that encourage the exchange of expertise in AI and digital literacy,” PAP said.

On AI, PAP is working on a model law to govern the technology’s development, rollout, and application, revealed Danson Mungatana, a member of the Committee on Monetary and Financial Affairs. Mungatana was speaking at the inaugural Ministerial Programme, a sideline event at the Congress.

The model law will enable African nations to tap the potential of AI safely and in a manner that prioritizes the continent’s unique needs and opportunities. It’s not the first time GSMA and PAP have partnered to promote digitalization in Africa. In July this year, the two were It’s not the first time GSMA and PAP have partnered to promote digitalization in Africa. In July this year, the two were among the signatories to the Lusaka Declaration, which pledged to ensure the continent’s digital transformation is inclusive.

Elsewhere, the Libyan government will prioritize digitalization in the upcoming 2026 budget, local outlets report.

Naji Issa, the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, held discussions with Finance Minister Khaled Al-Mabrouk on the 2026 budget, with investment in the country’s digital transformation featuring prominently, Libya Update reports.

The upcoming budget is expected to allocate significant resources to electronic payment systems to boost transparency and accountability in the public sector. It’s also expected to boost transaction speeds and improve efficiency in the North African country.

The two leaders also discussed digitalizing the salary disbursement and shipment tracking systems.

The top bank further pledged to lead a joint working team with the Finance Ministry and other relevant government agencies to explore digital revenue collection for financial reform.

