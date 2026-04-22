Homepage > News > Business > From crypto to sweet treats: Get awesome perks when you pay or trade, with Coins.ph’s new rewards program

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Paying for your morning coffee or trading your favorite crypto just got a rewarding upgrade.

Starting April 15, 2026, Coins.ph is turning every scan and trade into a win. The Philippines’ largest digital asset exchange, and one of the fastest-growing mobile wallets, is launching an all-new rewards program designed to put real treats in your hand just for using the app. Powered by Share Treats, we’re bridging the gap between your digital wallet and your favorite cravings.

The rewards program kicks off first for new Coins.ph users, with existing users getting their golden ticket to the Rewards Hub very soon!

Your Daily Routine, Now With Extra Toppings

Whether you’re paying via QRPH or converting crypto on the Coins app and web portal, your usual activity now earns you points whenever you complete tasks on the Rewards Hub. Stack your points and exchange them for your desired food or lifestyle vouchers. No fluff, just food and experiences. Download and sign up on the Coins app to see our list of mouthwatering treats you can look forward to.

“This new rewards system is the first iteration in incentivizing and gamifying user loyalty. By turning everyday financial habits into tangible rewards like your favorite snacks or meals, we’re making sure that every interaction on Coins.ph adds real-world value back to our users’ lives,” says Amira Alawi, Global Marketing Director at Coins.ph

Level Up in Minutes: How to Start

Getting rewarded shouldn’t feel like a chore so Coins.ph has made the onboarding process as fast as a crypto trade.

The 14-Day Sprint: Sign up and get your account fully verified. If you hit Level 2 verified status within your first 14 days, you’ll officially start your journey by unlocking “The 7-Day Welcome Streak”. The 7-Day Welcome Streak: Consistency pays off. Simply open the Coins.ph app daily. By the end of your first week, your 7-day login streak can help you earn points toward your first reward or a “treat fund” for something bigger. Keep the Momentum: The Rewards Hub Once you’re in, the Rewards Hub becomes your mission control. A few days after signing up, you’ll see personalized tasks tailored to your lifestyle:

Scan & Earn: Pay at over 600,000 QRPH -enabled merchants

Pay at over 600,000 -enabled merchants Trade & Stack: Convert USDC to PHP directly within the app to boost your balance.

Convert USDC to PHP directly within the app to boost your balance. Unlock Bonus Rounds: Completing your main tasks unlocks Additional Tasks, giving you a steady stream of earning opportunities.

You don’t have to rush. Your points are valid for a full year, giving you the flexibility to cash out for a snack today or save up for a feast later.

The Bottom Line

At Coins.ph, we believe your money should work for you—and treat you, too. We’re turning “everyday transactions” into “everyday celebrations.”

Download the Coins.ph app today. Stack your transactions, unlock your treats. Pay. Trade. Treat yourself!

About Coins

Coins is building the next generation of global money movement. Through a single platform, businesses and consumers can make payments, move money across borders, convert currencies, access digital assets, and tap into a growing suite of financial services — from cards and credit to investments and treasury. By combining stablecoin-powered settlement with local payment rails, Coins makes money move faster, at lower cost, and with 24/7/365 availability.