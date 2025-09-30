Homepage > News > Business > DICT seeks over $300M budget for Philippines’ 2026 digital agenda

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of the Philippines has proposed a PHP18.9 billion ($325 million) budget for Fiscal Year 2026, presenting its digital genda before the House Committee on Appropriations.

Led by Secretary Henry Aguda, the DICT underscored its D-I-C-T framework as the foundation of its programs: Digital-First Economy, Inclusive Tech for All, Championing Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, and Transparency in Governance.

“These four pillars anchor flagship programs such as the National Broadband Program, Free Wi-Fi for All Program, the eGovPH App, the Bayanihan SIM initiative, and enhanced cybersecurity measures, all aimed at building a connected, secure, and future-ready digital nation,” the DICT said.

The House Committee hearing was presided over by Chairperson Rep. Mikaela Suansing and Senior Vice Chairperson Rep. Albert Garcia, with Rep. Jose “Bong” Teves and Rep. Brian Poe Llamanzares as budget sponsors.

Allocation for core ICT programs

Under the proposed National Expenditure Program (NEP), the Office of the Secretary will receive the largest share at PHP17.3 billion ($297 million). This includes PHP10.9 billion ($187.3 million) in Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) to support connectivity, cybersecurity, and digital government initiatives; PHP5.3 billion ($91 million) in Capital Outlay for ICT infrastructure; and PHP1.02 billion ($17.5 million) for Personnel Services.

According to the DICT, this allocation “reflects a whole-of-ICT approach that sustains both systems and people in delivering digital services nationwide.”

Meanwhile, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is allocated PHP835 million ($14 million) to boost cybercrime prevention, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) receives PHP389 million ($6.6 million) to safeguard data privacy, and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is given PHP1.08 billion ($18.6 million) to regulate and expand telecommunications services.

Improved budget absorption capacity

The department highlighted its improving absorptive capacity. As of August 2025, the DICT had reached a 41% budget utilization rate, projected to climb to 97% by year-end.

This marks a steady trend compared to previous years: 48% in 2021, 32% in 2022, 60% in 2023, and 87% in 2024. The DICT said the 2025 performance was driven by the rollout of major projects.

While citing these improvements, the department also underscored the need for augmented funding to sustain broadband expansion, strengthen cybersecurity readiness, and enhance digital government services.

Lawmakers back DICT budget request

Lawmakers from various districts voiced support for the department’s proposals. Among those who expressed backing were Rep. Niko Raul Daza, Rep. Antonino Roman III, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, Rep. Robert Nazal, Rep. Presley De Jesus, Rep. Leonel Ceniza, Rep. Paolo Henry Marcoleta, Rep. Eulogio Rodriguez, Rep. Sergio Dagooc, Rep. Nathaniel Oducado, Rep. Maximo Rodriguez Jr., Rep. Felimon Espares, Rep. Christopherson Yap, and Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez.

Aguda expressed gratitude for Congress’s support. “Thank you very much to Congress for the trust. Your support is for every student who needs free Wi-Fi, every parent who wants to use e-government apps to avoid queuing, and every worker and young person looking for jobs in the digital economy. This is the Bagong Pilipinas [New Philippines] that we want everyone to feel,” he said in Filipino. “As we move forward, the future is here, and we will take it together. Digital Bayanihan is about collaboration. Government, community, and every citizen working together to break the digital divide, empower every Filipino, and ensure that no one is left behind,” he added. “As we move forward, the future is here, and we will take it together. Digital Bayanihan is about collaboration. Government, community, and every citizen working together to break the digital divide, empower every Filipino, and ensure that no one is left behind,” he added.

E-Governance Act provides policy backdrop

The budget proposal comes shortly after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12254, or the

E-Governance Act, on 5 September. The law institutionalizes the shift to digital governance across all branches and levels of government, mandating a “regulated, secure, and robust information and communication system” to deliver citizen-centred online services.

Under RA 12254, the DICT has been designated as the lead implementing body for all ICT projects, tasked with harmonizing national and local ICT initiatives under a unified framework.

Next steps for e-governance rollout

Within one year, the DICT must establish an E-Government Unified Project Management Office to oversee ICT programs across agencies. It must also update the E-Government Master Plan, which will serve as the blueprint for digital transformation.

The law also requires privacy safeguards, cybersecurity standards, and partnerships with the private sector for ICT services, particularly in underserved and unserved areas.

The free public Internet access program will be expanded, and the DICT is tasked to strengthen ICT literacy through the ICT Academy for e-governance.

Watch: Philippine ingenuity sparks green innovation at Shell LiveWire 2025