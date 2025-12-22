Homepage > News > Business > Coins.ph tightens FX spreads to 2 BPS, challenging banks with institutional-grade infrastructure

Coins.ph, the Philippines’ most established digital asset platform, is strengthening its positioning as a major foreign exchange competitor, directly challenging traditional banks by leveraging its full regulatory status under the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). The cornerstone of this strategic move is a new, institutional-grade offer of just 2 basis points (2 bps) or 0.02% super tight spreads across all major G10 currency trading pairs, including the frequently traded USD/PHP, USD/EUR, and USD/JPY.

This competitive rate is superior to the 10 bps spreads offered by most major Philippine banks for institutional clients, and the 80-90 bps offer for retail clients.

Unrestricted capacity for major fund movements

Coins.ph is explicitly targeting the corporate and institutional sector, catering to the largest forex needs with no maximum limit on transactions, thus providing the necessary capacity for major corporate or institutional fund movements.

For corporate finance desks, the cost implications are massive. The 0.02% spread translates into tangible savings on trades, especially when considering the minimum trading requirement of $20,000 USD for forex transactions. This efficiency is critical for quarterly treasury management, global supply chains, and cross-border payment operations.

The platform provides the necessary liquidity and market access to manage exposure across the world’s most traded G10 currencies efficiently and cost-effectively.

Institutional-grade liquidity and risk management

Coins.ph’s ability to offer these aggressive spreads is underpinned by its technological and operational efficiencies, particularly in settlement speed and risk management.

Unlike traditional bank systems where transactions can take days to finalize, Coins.ph offers near-instant settlement, ensuring that institutional funds are available immediately after the execution of the trade. This eliminates liquidity delays and greatly reduces market risk exposure for high-volume corporate treasury operations.

To maintain market stability and protect against adverse currency fluctuations, Coins.ph also offers next-business day spot hedging capability enabling the platform to proactively manage inventory risk and lock in future currency exchange rates, guaranteeing stability for the company and security for clients.

BSP licenses cement institutional trust

This push into the institutional FX arena is made possible by the company’s comprehensive suite of BSP licenses, which includes authorizations for Foreign Exchange (FX), Remittance and Transfer (RTC), and Money Changing (MC).

These multiple licenses affirm Coins.ph as more than just a crypto trading platform but a dynamic, multi-licensed exchange offering a wider, more secure range of services. The FX/MC licenses elevate the firm from a consumer-focused digital app to a regulated institutional partner capable of handling both digital asset custody and multi-million dollar traditional currency exchange with certified compliance and trust.

“We are not just participating in the financial world; we are operating within the highest standards of compliance. Holding key licenses from the BSP, including our Foreign Exchange (FX) license and Money Changer (MC) license, ensures that every digital asset and fiat transaction conducted through Coins.ph is secure, regulated, and trustworthy,” said Wei Zhou, Coins.ph Chief Executive Officer.

Zhou added, “By offering a 2 basis points spread on G10 pairs, we are leveraging that regulated agility to directly deliver institutional-grade cost efficiency. This move is a clear affirmation of our commitment to providing the deepest liquidity and most competitive pricing, solidifying Coins.ph’s position as the most trusted and versatile financial bridge in the region.”

To learn more about Coins.ph forex services, email [email protected].