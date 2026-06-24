Homepage > News > Business > Coins.ph expands financial services into Europe via strategic partnership with Clear Junction

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Coins.ph, the Philippines’ leading crypto-native digital wallet and payments provider, today announced a major leap in its international expansion. The company announced that it is partnering with London-based Clear Junction, a provider of payment infrastructure for licensed financial institutions, officially scaling its services into the European and UK markets and providing seamless money movement in the region.

Coins.ph is leveraging Clear Junction’s sophisticated payment technology to bridge the gap for corporate and financial institution clients who need to send and receive funds in Euros (EUR) and British Pounds (GBP).

Why This Matters for the European Corridor

Remittances and cross-border payments are the lifeblood of global trade. Coins.ph is simplifying international trade by establishing a presence in Europe, allowing companies to conduct cross-border transactions with the efficiency of domestic transfers.

To make this possible, Coins.ph will now offer:

Virtual International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs): Clients get their own named virtual bank accounts, making it easier to track who sent what money.

Clients get their own named virtual bank accounts, making it easier to track who sent what money. Instant Payments: Support for Single Europe Payments Area (SEPA ) Instant (Europe) and Faster Payments (UK) means money moves in seconds, not days.

Support for (Europe) and (UK) means money moves in seconds, not days. Simplified Operations: A unified system that handles everything from collecting funds to sending payouts across different countries.

“Clear Junction gives us the European payment infrastructure we need as our international business continues to grow. Through the partnership, we can support named account structures, local payment rail access and a clearer operating framework for our corporate and financial institution clients,” said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph.

“What stood out was their technical capability and understanding of the high standards required for global money flow. This allows us to provide a better, faster experience for our corporate clients.”

Olga Mackintosh, Chief Commercial Officer at Clear Junction, added:

“Coins.ph is the kind of international financial services group Clear Junction is built to support: ambitious, operationally sophisticated and focused on long-term growth.

“As its European corridor activity expands, our role is to provide reliable EUR and GBP payment infrastructure and named account capabilities within a disciplined, compliance-first framework. This partnership reflects growing demand from global fintechs, remittance providers and financial institutions for scalable accounts and payment infrastructure.”

Growth Without Borders

Since its founding in 2014, Coins.ph has grown from a market leader in the Philippines to a global player with a presence in Thailand, Australia, Brazil, and Mauritius.

Beyond just adopting new technology, this expansion into Europe establishes a framework for ongoing advancement. Coins.ph stressed that its international scaling is anchored by a secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure by selecting a partner that adheres to rigorous EU regulatory requirements.