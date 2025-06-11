Homepage > News > Business > BitFuFu’s record-breaking output demonstrates mining dominance

Singapore-based BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ: FUFU) announced a record-breaking performance in May 2025, achieving a hash rate of 34.1 exahashes per second (EH/s) and mining 400 BTC, a 91% increase from April. This surge, reported on June 4, 2025, underscores BitFuFu’s growing dominance in the block reward mining sector, driven by its cloud-mining platform, strategic expansions, and efficient hardware deployments.

Despite financial challenges in Q1 2025, the company’s operational success highlights its resilience and adaptability in a competitive landscape. This article explores the factors behind BitFuFu’s record output, its implications for the mining industry, and the challenges it faces moving forward.

BitFuFu’s May performance, detailed in a company press release, marks a 20.5% month-over-month hash rate increase, with 357 BTC produced by cloud-mining clients and 43 BTC from self-mining operations. The company’s total power capacity reached 651 megawatts (MW), a 15% jump from April, spread across facilities on five continents. This growth was fueled by the full-month utilization of additional mining hardware deployed in late April, primarily Bitmain’s S21 series miners, known for their efficiency at 19.1 joules per terahash (J/TH). BitFuFu also added more machines in late May, setting the stage for potential gains in June. The company’s cloud-mining platform, which accounts for over half its revenue, saw its user base grow to 615,559 registered users by May’s end, reflecting strong demand for accessible mining solutions.

Several factors contributed to BitFuFu’s record-breaking output. First, strategic partnerships and hardware acquisitions played a pivotal role. A January 2025 agreement with Bitmain for 80,000 S21 miners, potentially adding 16 EH/s, bolstered BitFuFu’s capacity. The company also expanded its power infrastructure, including a majority stake in a 51 MW facility in Oklahoma acquired in February 2025, leveraging low-cost electricity to enhance profitability.

These moves align with BitFuFu’s goal to secure 1 gigawatt (GW) of power capacity by 2026, as stated by CEO Leo Lu during the Q4 2024 earnings call. Second, the rising BTC price, averaging $104,000 in May, incentivized miners to scale operations, with BitFuFu capitalizing by selling 178 BTC to boost liquidity while retaining 1,709 BTC in its treasury. The The cloud-mining model , BitFuFu’s primary revenue driver, has been a key differentiator. By allowing users to lease mining power without managing hardware, BitFuFu has democratized access to BTC mining, attracting over 600,000 users globally. The launch of BitFuFuOS, a software solution optimizing mining output by up to 20%, further enhances its appeal to both retail and institutional clients.

However, BitFuFu’s success comes amid financial challenges. Its Q1 2025 earnings, reported on June 5, 2025, revealed a revenue drop to $78 million from $144 million in Q1 2024, driven by expired hashrate contracts and hardware relocations. The company posted a $17 million net loss and negative $11 million adjusted EBITDA, impacted by a $19.4 million unrealized loss on digital assets. Despite these setbacks, analysts like H.C. Wainwright maintain a “Buy” rating with a $7 price target, citing BitFuFu’s operational growth and long-term BTC exposure. The company’s stock, trading at $3.63 in early June, has faced volatility, down 20.3% this quarter, reflecting broader market uncertainties like potential U.S. tariffs on mining hardware.

The record output has broader implications for the BTC mining industry. BitFuFu’s 34.1 EH/s contributes significantly to the global hash rate, which hit 700 EH/s in June 2025, enhancing network security. However, the energy-intensive nature of mining—BitFuFu’s 651 MW capacity alone rivals small cities—raises environmental concerns. While the company has not disclosed its energy mix, the industry’s shift toward renewables (59% globally, per the Bitcoin Mining Council) could pressure BitFuFu to prioritize sustainable sources. Additionally, rising mining difficulty and the 2024 Bitcoin halving, which reduced block rewards to 3.125 BTC, challenge smaller miners, favoring large-scale operators like BitFuFu.

Looking ahead, BitFuFu’s plans to expand in the U.S., Canada, and other regions, coupled with its focus on vertical integration, position it for continued growth. However, regulatory risks, such as Russia’s recent crackdown on illegal mining or Pakistan’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) scrutiny, highlight the need for stable policies. BitFuFu’s ability to navigate cash burn, maintain user growth, and leverage efficient hardware will be critical to sustaining its trajectory. For now, its May 2025 performance cements its role as a major player in the evolving block reward mining landscape.

