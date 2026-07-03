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A correctional facility in Bangladesh is setting a new benchmark for innovation with the rollout of a digital prison management system, marking a significant shift toward smarter and more efficient operations.

Authorities at the Munshiganj District Jail in the Dhaka Division recently began modernizing its operations by integrating Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), a wireless technology that uses electromagnetic fields and is commonly used in inventory management, access control, and supply chain tracking.

Under this new scheme, each prisoner housed in the facility will carry a special RFID tag that enables officers to digitally track their movements and location. This integration also replaces the time-consuming manual headcounts, promoting efficiency and robust security by reducing human errors.

Apart from automating prison monitoring, the pilot run of the RFID technology also promotes digital financial management, with transactions becoming digital. Individuals visiting prisoners will no longer have to hand over physical money and can directly deposit their funds to an inmate’s virtual account, the Muslim Network TV reported.

Bangladesh is looking to expand this initiative nationwide, but Assistant Inspector General (Media) of the Prison Directorate Md. Jannat-Ul Farhad said they will assess the performance of the RFID before deciding on measures for a possible rollout.

Although Bangladesh is not often highlighted in discussions about digital innovation in South Asia, it has made remarkable progress in digital transformation in recent years.

The country of over 178 million people has steadily improved internet access, with penetration now at 75%. The government has also expanded digital infrastructure and introduced tech-driven public services, with the authorities making strides in encouraging the growth of e-governance, online education, and digital financial services.

Palestine resorts to e-payments as banking crisis deepens

In West Asia, Palestine is looking to gradually rebuild its economy amid an ongoing conflict with neighboring Israel, with authorities looking to begin by addressing the physical cash surplus in banks by moving toward electronic transactions.

The Israeli shekel is the primary and widely circulated currency in Palestine, which makes Palestinian financial institutions highly dependent on Israeli banks for major transactions, including clearing payments, moving physical shekels, and accessing broader financial networks.

Due to the ongoing conflict with Israel, Palestinians can only rely on two Israeli banks, Bank Hapoalim and Israel Discount Bank, for sending their excess physical Israeli shekels, although this move also has its limitations, with the financial institutions capping the transaction to only NIS 18 billion (US$6.02 billion) annually.

Not only does the cash surplus pose risks on the Palestinian banks’ capacity to finance trade with Israel, but it also raises storage and security risks, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Palestinian Monetary Authority (PMA) Deputy Governor Mohammad Manasra said steps are being taken to reduce cash transactions, with a new regulation being drafted with help from the private sector, professional unions, and chambers of commerce to ensure its passage and gradual enforcement within two years.

He added that, aside from this proposed regulation, authorities will work to fully integrate the country’s electronic payments infrastructure.

Currently, Palestine is discussing the possibility of raising the NIS 18 billion cap with the Bank of Israel.

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