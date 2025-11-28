Homepage > News > Business > Amazon to invest $50B in US AI, supercomputing expansion

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced an investment of up to $50 billion to expand artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputing capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) United States government customers in 2026.

AWS revealed it would be building and deploying “the first-ever AI and high-performance computing (HPC) purpose-built infrastructure for the U.S. government,” in a new investment the company said would add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of compute capacity for U.S. government agencies.

“This investment, set to break ground in 2026, will add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of AI and supercomputing capacity across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions by building data centers with advanced compute and networking technologies,” said AWS in a press release.

The company added that as part of the investment, Federal agencies will gain “expanded access” to AWS’s AI services, including Amazon SageMaker AI for model training and customization, mazon Bedrock for model and agent deployment, Amazon Nova, Anthropic Claude, and AWS Trainium AI chips.

“These new capabilities will be available to existing and future U.S. government customers…strengthening America’s AI leadership and giving federal agencies the secure, scalable infrastructure they need for the next era of innovation,” said Amazon. “This investment will enable government agencies to accelerate discovery and decision-making across government missions.”

The company claimed the investment has the potential to transform U.S. government operations, ranging from national security to scientific research and innovation, allowing agencies to achieve in hours what once took weeks or months.

According to Amazon, its investment also directly supports the priorities outlined in the Trump Administration’s AI Action Plan—such as accelerating AI adoption in government and investing in AI-enabled science—as well as boosting other advanced computing initiatives deployed on secure, U.S.-based AI and cloud infrastructure.

"Our investment in purpose-built government AI and cloud infrastructure will fundamentally transform how federal agencies leverage supercomputing," said AWS CEO Matt Garman. "We're giving agencies expanded access to advanced AI capabilities that will enable them to accelerate critical missions from cybersecurity to drug discovery." He added that the investment "removes the technology barriers that have held government back and further positions America to lead in the AI era."

Amazon’s AI gambit

Amazon’s latest investment in U.S. computing and AI capacity is indicative of the company’s approach to the sector. The tech giant has poured huge resources into AI development over the past couple of years.

In March 2024 it announced the conclusion of a $4 billion investment in Anthropic, the developer behind the Claude generative AI models. By May it was revealed that this spending was already paying off, as the e-commerce giant recorded over $140 billion in first-quarter revenue, hitting its largest quarterly operating profit.

In July of this year, AWS doubled down on its own AI research, investing a further $100 million in the ‘AWS Generative AI Innovation Center’ launched in 2023.

On its latest investment, AWS said “Amazon’s investment underscores the strategic importance of AI and supercomputing in maintaining technological superiority, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and driving industrial innovation.”

