Homepage > News > Business > AI meets personalization at DigiCon 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP) brings personalization to the fore as it tries to help companies and businesses navigate the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape.

DMAP’s Digital Congress (DigiCon) 2025 took place at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, Philippines, on October 16-17. It centered on the theme “The Age of ‘I’: The Power of Personalization,” marking 10 years since the first edition of the annual event.

“We’re no longer on the edge of it; we’re in it—fully immersed, fully connected,” said DigiCon 2025 Chair Alan Fontanilla in his opening remarks. “From 2015 to now, we’ve seen ideas pop up and break out. Last year, for example, personalization and technology were just emerging conversations.”

DMAP aims to leverage these conversations to foster what it calls “more meaningful, one-on-one connections” between marketers and consumers. It signals a shift from the trend of targeting the masses to curating more personalized experiences using cutting-edge technology.

The next wave of disruption

AI is here to stay and embracing it is essential in today’s digital marketing landscape.



This was the key takeaway from two days of insightful discussions at this year’s DigiCon.



We’ve captured all the highlights — from insightful panel sessions to exclusive interviews.… pic.twitter.com/j2hyqP2CUt — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) October 17, 2025

Participants of DigiCon 2025 had the opportunity to choose among five focused tracks: Innovation, Intelligence, Immersive, Impact, and Integration. Each track highlighted a different facet of digital marketing, from data science to brand building and business transformation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) was one of the recurring topics across the tracks, particularly in discussions about how businesses can leverage it as it continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace.

In his keynote speech, emerging technologies expert Dex Hunter-Torricke talked about what he calls 20 years of profound transformation in the world. “The next wave of disruption is powered by increasingly advanced AI systems,” said Hunter-Torricke.

“The next wave of disruption is powered by increasingly advanced AI systems.” – Dex Hunter-Torrick, Emerging Technologies Expert and Former Communications Executive at SpaceX and Facebook.#DMAPDigiCon2025 #DigiCon2025 #CoinGeekinDigiCon #TheAgeOfi #AI pic.twitter.com/bMrunCPmXe — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) October 16, 2025

Having worked with tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ: META) and SpaceX, he explained that access to software, data, and analytics “profoundly altered the fabric of the entire world.” While he believes that the future is arriving, he cautions that the next decade will be the most challenging in history.

A more intentional, deliberate digital marketing industry

DMAP President Miko David says he is not surprised the AI is playing a crucial role in digital marketing today. He says brands are adjusting to incorporate AI into their needs, and that he has seen the output become “much more exponential”—not just creatively, but also from a data and efficiency standpoint.

“I feel that we’re going to start seeing a lot more explosive content and media use,” David said, adding that this is already happening even now. “I can tell you that the industry is becoming more, I would say intentional, and deliberate about driving priorities, advocacies, as well as pushing for larger growth for everyone in the ecosystem.”

Fontanilla told CoinGeek that the vision for this year’s DigiCon is to unpack the power of personalization, not just for big brands but also for smaller companies and players. He explains that personalization is no longer just a luxury or a tool that can only be afforded by big companies.

DMAP President Miko David urges participants to make the most of DigiCon 2025 by networking and exchanging ideas.@Dmap_PH #Digicon2025 #TheAgeofi #CoinGeekinDigiCon pic.twitter.com/sTOtcerpEm — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) October 16, 2025

“Everyone and anyone who is diligent enough can use that whole aspect of personalization because the tools are here, the platforms are here,” Fontanilla said.

An estimated 2,000 attendees from various sectors were expected at the 2025 DigiCon. These sectors included innovation, media, advertising, academia, and marketing.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch | Alex Ball on the future of tech: AI development and entrepreneurship