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The United Kingdom government has announced an emergency ban on digital asset donations to political parties, as part of a broader overhaul of the country’s political finance system aimed at preventing foreign interference in domestic politics, which also includes a temporary £100,000 ($133,544) cap on donations from U.K. citizens living abroad.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed the measure in Parliament last week, telling MPs that the decision was the result of recommendations from former top civil servant Philip Rycroft following his recent review of foreign financial interference, according to a March 26 Press Association report.

The moratorium on digital asset donations and the cap on donations from citizens living abroad who remain on the electoral register will reportedly be incorporated into pending legislation, while another 15 proposals that emerged from the review will be considered in the coming weeks.

The digital asset ban is an emergency and potentially temporary measure, as Rycroft said in his review report, and should not be seen as a “prelude to an outright and permanent ban,” but as an interlude for regulation to catch up with reality.

The move had been rumored for some time. It will come as a blow to Nigel Farage MP, leader of the emergent far-right Reform UK Party, who is a self-proclaimed digital asset fan and known supporter of United States President Donald Trump, the world’s most prominent digital asset advocate.

In a pointed jab at Farage, when announcing the measures, the Prime Minister said he hoped they would be welcomed “across the House,” and that “there is only one party leader who has shown he will say anything, no matter how divisive, if he is paid to do so.”

The new rules will be applied retrospectively to all digital asset donations received from today, Communities Secretary Steve Reed reportedly confirmed, adding that: “This moratorium will remain in place until the Electoral Commission and this Parliament are satisfied there is sufficient regulation in place to ensure full confidence and transparency in donations being made in this way subject to parliamentary approval.”

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An unsurprising move

While it may be an unwelcome change for political operators like Farage—with the friends in digital currency places, or who may wish to remain anonymous—the ban on digital asset donations will likely come as no surprise to most, having been on the cards since Reform UK’s surge to prominence over the past year. According to a December 2025 According to a December 2025 report from Politico, the Labour Government was discussing banning digital currency donations as a part of its “Elections Bill,” announced by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government back in July 2025.

Lawmakers from the traditional powerhouses of U.K. politics, particularly the incumbent Labour Party, have become increasingly uneasy about the seemingly inexorable rise of Farage, and the controversial far-right Reform leader’s well-known digital currency sympathies have somewhat tainted the sector by association.

In January, seven members of parliament wrote to the Prime Minister, urging a ban on digital currency donations to political parties in the country’s upcoming election bill. The signees, Liam Byrne, Emily Thornberry, Tan Dhesi, Florence Eshalomi, Andy Slaughter, Chi Onwurah, and Matt Western, are all chairs of different parliamentary committees—groups of MPs established to study and address specific matters.

The MPs gave five reasons why digital asset donations should be banned, including that “techniques such as the use of crowd-funding platforms, privacy coins, mixers, coin-swap services, and chain-hopping can obscure the identities of the individuals behind transactions and make them almost impossible to trace.”

It particularly highlighted the danger that this anonymity could leave the U.K. open to hostile foreign political interference, citing U.S. intelligence reports from 2022 that alleged Russia had spent more than $300 million on influencing elections around the world.

In a January 12 X post, Byrne MP said that “Crypto is opaque, hard to trace, vulnerable to foreign interference and a growing risk to democratic integrity,” adding that the letter aimed to make sure that “this loophole will be closed.”

Another reason given was the existence of bans in other countries, such as Ireland, Brazil, and several U.S. states, for example, a $100 cap on digital currency donations in Washington state.

Despite the letter not mentioning Reform or Farage by name, they were very much the elephant in the room.

In May 2025, Reform became the first U.K. political party to accept donations in digital currency. This was followed in December by the revelation that the Party had received a £9 million ($12.12 million) donation from Christopher Harborne, a leading cryptocurrency investor.

Meanwhile, Farage has previously admitted to holding long-term digital assets, telling a conference in London that he was the “only hope” for the U.K. digital currency industry.

This would be less of a concern for the establishment of U.K. politics is Reform was still a fringe curiosity, but its meteoric rise has seen it go from a 1% vote share in 2020 to a peak of 29% in May 2025—based on YouGov polls of voting intention—putting it ahead of both of the two traditional leading parties in the country, the Conservatives and Labour.

With this in mind, Wednesday’s ban on crypto donations could easily be read as a direct challenge to Reform, Farage, and their ambiguous financial backers, rather than to the digital asset sector as a whole, with the government still seemingly committed to its mission to make the U.K. a digital asset hub.

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