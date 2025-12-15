Homepage > News > Business > The new map of BTC mining

The wind turbines outside Sweetwater, Texas, spin like slow giants against a flat sky. Inside a warehouse the size of three football fields, rows of silver boxes hum at 58 exahash per second. That’s enough computing power to solve the BTC puzzle faster than the next nine miners combined. The company running it, a U.S. firm listed on Nasdaq, sits at the top of the global leaderboard with a market cap of $6.2 billion. Two years ago, nobody would have bet on an American outfit leading the pack. China owned the game. Then everything changed.

It started with a crackdown in Beijing. Provinces shut coal plants. Miners packed rigs into shipping containers and scattered. Some went to Kazakhstan, chasing cheap coal. Others tried Iceland for geothermal. A few landed in Texas, where the grid operator pays them to turn off during heat waves and the state offers ten-year tax abatements. The warehouse in Sweetwater operates on a mix of wind and natural gas, priced at 2.8 cents per kilowatt-hour. The CFO told me over coffee that the deal felt too good to be true until the first check cleared. “We thought we were refugees,” he said. “Turns out we were pioneers.”

Across the Atlantic, the story looks different. In Russia’s Irkutsk region, the governor signed an order last month banning new BTC mines. The reason sits in plain sight: Lake Baikal, the deepest freshwater lake on earth, sits forty miles away. Summer temperatures hit records. Hydropower dams ran low. Officials worried that the extra load would push the grid past its breaking point. One local engineer put it bluntly: “We can’t cool servers and keep the lights on in hospitals.” Existing farms get a grace period, but expansion is dead. Miners are already scouting Mongolia.

The numbers tell the shift. The U.S. now hosts 38% of global hash rate, up from 4% in 2019. Texas alone accounts for 14%. Low energy costs and friendly regulators draw the crowds. Georgia offers surplus nuclear power. North Dakota sells flared natural gas for pennies. State legislatures compete with tax holidays and land grants. One senator in Oklahoma joked that BTC miners are the new oil barons, only quieter.

Not every country welcomes the noise. Germany slapped a 45% tax on mining profits last year. France requires carbon offsets. Canada caps new connections in Quebec. The patchwork forces miners to think like chess players. A farm in Paraguay runs on the Itaipu dam overflow. Another in Ethiopia taps geothermal vents. The leaderboard reflects the scramble.

Here’s how the top ten stack up today:

American mining is no longer a fluke. It’s infrastructure. The U.S. controls nearly 40% of the world’s hash rate because it treats BTC like any other industry worth keeping. Texas alone could hit 20% by 2027 if new wind farms come online as planned. Regulators in ERCOT now model mining loads the way they model factories. When demand spikes, miners get paid to shut down, freeing gigawatts for homes. When the grid has a surplus, those same miners absorb it at rates no factory could match. The result is a system that actually strengthens the grid instead of draining it.

Look ahead five years, and the picture sharpens. Nuclear restarts in the Midwest will dump baseload power onto markets desperate for buyers. Miners are already signing twenty-year contracts at 3.1 cents. Wyoming’s wind corridors are mapped out for another 15 EH/s of capacity. States like Kentucky and West Virginia are repurposing old coal sites, turning brownfields into data centers with tax credits layered on. The federal government quietly extended the Investment Tax Credit for mining hardware through 2032. Nobody talks about it in speeches, but the paperwork is there.

The edge isn’t just cheap power. It’s policy stability. Miners can raise capital on Nasdaq ;without worrying about a surprise ban. They can hedge energy costs with futures contracts that actually settle. Public companies file quarterly reports, pay dividends, and answer to shareholders who want predictable returns. That maturity draws pension funds and insurance giants. Last quarter, three state retirement systems added BTC mining exposure for the first time.

The rest of the world keeps moving, too, but the U.S. has a first-mover advantage baked in. Russia’s bans push hash east. Europe’s taxes push it west. The machines follow the path of least resistance, and right now that path runs through American soil. By the time the next halving hits in 2028, the U.S. could hold half the network. Not because it’s louder or flashier, but because it built the runway while everyone else argued about the plane.

