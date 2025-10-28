Homepage > News > Business > The House of Block hosts exclusive supper club celebrating Gibraltar’s innovation and financial leadership

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

London, 27 October 2025, The House of Block, in partnership with Gibraltar Finds and Investments Association (GFIA) and the Finance Centre, HM Government of Gibraltar, hosted its Quarterly Supper Club at the spectacular Home House in Central London, one of the city’s most elegant clubs. This private, invitation-only gathering brought together senior decision-makers, investors, and innovators for an evening of high-value dialogue and strategic networking, celebrating Gibraltar’s dynamic role as a world-class hub for finance and technology.

The highlight of the evening was an address by The Hon. Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry of Gibraltar. He reflected on Gibraltar’s 25th year of Gibraltar London Week, a symbol of its enduring connection with the U.K., and the jurisdiction’s success in removing itself from the FATF grey list by strengthening every area of international compliance. Minister Feetham emphasized Gibraltar’s thriving gaming sector, which accounts for up to 80% of the U.K.’s online gambling market, and its continued commitment to being an agile and internationally respected jurisdiction for financial services and innovation.

Recent financial services innovations in Gibraltar have included the setting up of a working group to look at tokenisation, which aims to improve on traditional asset ownership and transfer practices and enable greater efficiency, security and accessibility by holding physical assets on the blockchain.

Speaking passionately about Gibraltar’s vision for the future, Minister Feetham highlighted the government’s determination to ensure the territory remains at the forefront of technological progress: he stressed that “Gibraltar cannot be left behind in the AI revolution” and called on gaming companies to embrace artificial intelligence over the next three years. He also underscored the importance of mentoring young talent, noting that “the next generation of innovators will be the ones to take Gibraltar forward.”

Set against the backdrop of Home House’s spectacular private dining rooms, the evening offered an atmosphere of sophistication and inspiration, making it an incredibly special experience for the innovative minds in attendance. The House of Block’s Supper Club series continues to unite thought leaders, policymakers, and investors shaping the future of global finance, fostering meaningful connections between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving world of digital assets and emerging technologies.