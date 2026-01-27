Homepage > News > Business > Thai plans expanded asset framework for crypto ETFs and futures

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the country’s top financial regulator, is planning new rules to support a broader range of digital asset investments, including regulations for crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), crypto futures trading, and tokenized investment products.

According to a report published by local outlet the Bangkok Post, the SEC plans to issue guidelines supporting the establishment of crypto ETFs and the introduction of digital currency futures trading on the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), as well as expanding the use of digital tokens for investment to include bond tokens and tokenised fund units.

SEC Deputy Secretary-General Jomkwan Kongsakul said the regulator plans to issue the new guidelines in the early part of this year, telling the Bangkok Post that the SEC board has already approved digital currency ETFs in principle and is now finalizing detailed investment and operational rules.

“A key advantage of crypto ETFs is ease of access; they eliminate concerns over hacking and wallet security, which has been a major barrier for many investors,” said Kongsakul. “While there have been some legal and regulatory challenges in the past, this year the SEC will encourage issuers of bond tokens to enter the regulatory sandbox.”

The regulator is also reportedly urging lawmakers to recognize digital assets as an underlying asset class under the country’s Derivatives Act, which would provide legal clarity for digital asset derivatives.

Beyond expanding Thailand’s regulatory framework to support a broader range of digital assets, the SEC reportedly plans to tighten supervision of financial influencers by clearly distinguishing between ‘factual information sharing’ and ‘licensed investment advice.’

Sandboxes

Thailand has been increasingly leaning into the digital asset space over the past year.

In August 2025, the SEC announced it would pilot a digital asset payment sandbox to convert digital assets into Thai Baht for foreign tourists’ payments for goods and services in Thailand.

To support this initiative, dubbed TouristDigiPay, the SEC issued relevant regulations and accepted applications of digital asset business operators and electronic money (e-money) service providers to participate in the project, providing foreign tourists with an alternative payment method during their travels in Thailand.

The sandbox was launched in September, with interested digital asset business operators invited to submit applications from September 25 to December 26.

This week’s report on the SEC’s latest plans included discussion of another sandbox, this time in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand, aimed at promoting tokenisation and distributed ledger technology.

