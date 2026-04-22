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The Hong Kong Monetary Authority‘s (HKMA) decision to issue stablecoin licenses to major banking institutions marks a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. By granting early approvals to established players like HSBC (NASDAQ: HSBC) and Anchorpoint Financial, a consortium led by Standard Chartered (NASDAQ: SCBFF), regulators are sending a clear signal: stablecoins are moving into the regulated financial system, but on carefully controlled terms.

Rather than opening the market to all participants at once, HKMA has chosen a credibility-first approach. By anchoring the first phase around incumbent banks, it is embedding trust, compliance, and operational discipline into the foundation of the ecosystem.

As Dan Sleep, Head of Business Solutions – APAC at Fireblocks, explained, “This isn’t a coincidence that these are two of the three note-issuing banks in Hong Kong.” He added that “the trust factor is huge in these first and early movers,” highlighting how selective and deliberate the licensing process has been.

This shift formed the backdrop of a recent webinar hosted by FinTech News Singapore titled “Why stablecoins may become the backbone of 24/7 global trade,” moderated by Vincent Fong, Chief Editor of FinTech News Singapore. The panel brought together key industry voices, including Dan Sleep; Hassan Ahmed, Country Director Singapore at Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN); Zack Yang, Co-founder of FOMO Pay; and Naveen Gupta, Head of Business Development – Payments, APJ Leader at AWS.

The discussion made clear that Hong Kong’s move is part of a broader global trend. Across the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Australia, regulators are converging on frameworks designed to bring stablecoins into the financial mainstream. The focus is consistent: clear rules around solvency, consumer protection, and systemic risk.

Ahmed described the current environment as a turning point. “We’re firmly in the throes of stablecoin summer,” he said, noting that regulatory conversations across jurisdictions are becoming increasingly aligned. “It’s very exciting to see that this regulatory harmonization is also occurring.”

At the same time, the market itself is accelerating rapidly. As Fong pointed out, “On-chain stablecoin transactions have reportedly grown from 27.6 trillion US dollars to 33 trillion US dollars,” underscoring the scale of adoption already underway.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that stablecoins are no longer confined to crypto-native use cases. They are being integrated into real financial operations, driven by a simple but powerful advantage: speed.

“A lot of the key themes come back to velocity,” Sleep said. Traditional cross-border payments remain slow and fragmented, often dependent on correspondent banking networks that can take days to settle transactions. “If you’re moving money, taking two to three days, that is no longer going to be the case.”

That improvement has far-reaching consequences. Capital is no longer tied up in transit, counterparty risk is reduced, and operational processes become more efficient with fewer intermediaries. For treasury teams and transaction banks, this fundamentally changes how liquidity is managed.

These benefits are already being realized in real-world applications. In payments, merchants can accept stablecoins while still receiving local currency, with conversion handled seamlessly in the background. This reduces transaction fees, accelerates settlement, and lowers foreign exchange costs. Yang highlighted the impact from a merchant perspective. “Firstly, the settlement, for the merchant side, the fee will be highly reduced,” he said, adding that Yang highlighted the impact from a merchant perspective. “Firstly, the settlement, for the merchant side, the fee will be highly reduced,” he said, adding that foreign exchange costs are also significantly lower compared to traditional payment methods.

From the consumer side, the experience remains simple. “For the consumer side, you just pay,” he said, with complexity handled behind the scenes.

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Beyond payments, enterprises are increasingly using stablecoins for treasury and operational efficiency. Ahmed pointed to growing adoption among businesses. “One is just employee and vendor payouts,” he said, particularly for companies managing global workforces. He also noted that “it’s much easier to do settlements with stablecoins,” especially for treasury operations across multiple jurisdictions.

On the consumer front, new products are helping drive adoption further. “The hottest trend in stablecoins right now is stablecoin-issued cards,” Hassan added, reflecting how stablecoins are being integrated into everyday financial use.

Remittances and financial inclusion are also emerging as key drivers. Gupta highlighted the growing demand across underserved segments. “There is a lot more demand in terms of remittance,” he said, particularly among migrant workers and cross-border populations.

Infrastructure is playing a major role in supporting this growth. Stablecoins require secure custody systems, scalable platforms, and strong compliance frameworks. Gupta noted, “Any strong regulatory support helps bring the right amount of scale and trust,” enabling broader adoption across financial ecosystems.

The most telling shift is happening within financial institutions themselves. What was once driven by innovation teams is now being led at the executive level.

Sleep shared that “62% of APAC institutions have already committed a budget for this year, for digital assets,” with stablecoins accounting for a significant portion. More importantly, “it’s now C-suite labels and titles that are now leading these initiatives.”

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This signals a fundamental change in mindset. The conversation is no longer about whether stablecoins are relevant, but how quickly they can be adopted without losing ground to faster-moving competitors. Banks are no longer just observing fintech and crypto-native firms; they are actively competing with them.

There are still open questions. Regulators will need to balance innovation with stability, and the industry will be watching closely to see whether future licensing frameworks expand beyond incumbent institutions to include startups and new entrants. At the same time, jurisdictions are effectively competing to identify the standards that will shape the next phase of financial infrastructure.

What is clear, however, is that stablecoins have crossed an important threshold. They are no longer just tools within the crypto ecosystem. They are becoming a core component of how money moves faster, more efficiently, and increasingly without borders.

For an industry long defined by potential, that shift marks the beginning of real delivery.

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