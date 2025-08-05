Homepage > News > Business > Shell LiveWire 2025 announces 3 tech startup finalists

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Manila, Philippines — Shell Pilipinas Corporation continues to fuel the growth of local innovation through Shell LiveWire, the company’s flagship enterprise development program that champions Filipino entrepreneurship. Designed to empower startups and local enterprises, the program has named its top three tech startup finalists following the pitch event in June. These startups were selected for their forward-thinking solutions in agricultural, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Entrepreneurial Excellence on Display

By continuing to strengthen its commitment to empowering Filipino entrepreneurs who are driven to deliver solutions, Shell reinforces its role in advancing innovation, most notably by identifying the following top business ventures to enter the finale:

Among these startups is Agridom, a startup from SF Group of Companies Inc., which introduces drone-powered precision framing tools designed to improve agricultural efficiency and sustainability for smallholder farmers in the Philippines.

Also recognized is the Greentech Ecobooster, a fuel optimization device aimed at enhancing combustion engine performance while lowering fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Itʼs looking to improve engine performance, reduce fuel consumption, lower operational costs, and support broader climate goals.

Rounding out the top three is Pili AdheSeal Inc., a green tech company transforming agricultural waste into sustainable adhesive and sealant products. The startup promotes a circular economy that supports both Pili farmers and the environment.

These three startups are now undergoing Shell LiveWire’s acceleration phase, where they receive mentorship, financial support for team and product development, and expert guidance to refine their businesses. They also stand the chance to win up to PHP 1,000,00.00 in equity-free cash for the first-place winner, and PHP 500,000 each for the second and third placers, providing essential runway to scale their startups. Community enterprises, another track of the program, are represented this year by 51 participants from diverse regions and industries across the country. These enterprises receive in-kind or grant money support to further strengthen their operations.

Nascent Technologies Corp. was also awarded the A-Lister recognition, Shell LiveWire’s special citation given to promising startups still in their development phase.

Shell has appointed PwC as the official auditor of the 2025 Shell LiveWire Philippines to ensure transparency and integrity.

Shell envisions a bright future for Filipino entrepreneurs

A recent study revealed that the country’s startup ecosystem nearly doubled in value, from US$3.5 billion in 2023 to US$6.4 billion in 2024[1], driven by increased investments and the growth of scalable, tech-enabled enterprises. Key sectors such as climate and cleantech, agritech, as well as education and health technology, continue to generate significant economic value while advancing human development and sustainability[2].

Shell LiveWire continues to play a vital role in cultivating this ecosystem by helping Filipino entrepreneurs thrive and create inclusive employment opportunities.

Watch out for the Shell LiveWire 2025 finale this September at the Echelon Event, where this year’s top startup will be awarded and the next wave of innovation will take center stage.

About Shell Pilipinas Corporation

For more than 100 years, Shell in the Philippines continues to power the nation’s progress through its growing network of mobility stations, robust B2B partnerships and expanding Non-Fuels offers, enabled by its integrated supply chain and strong corporate governance. Shell also supports local communities through the Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI) by providing programs on access to energy, health, safety, education, and livelihood development. For more details on Shell Pilipinas Corporation, visit www.shell.com.ph.

[1] Department of Trade and Industry (2024). Manila startup ecosystem value surges to USD6.4B. Source here.

[2] The Asian Development Bank (2023). The Philippines’ Ecosystem for Technology Startups. Source here.