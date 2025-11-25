Homepage > News > Finance > Ronin and Coins.ph to Soon Bring QRPH Payments to PHPC, Making Crypto Spendable Across the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, November 21, 2025 – Ronin, the blockchain developed by Sky Mavis, the creators of Axie Infinity, announced a key step forward in bringing real-world utility to Web3: PHPC stablecoin payments via QRPH, the Philippines’ national QR payment standard. Through a deepened collaboration with Coins.ph, PHPC will soon be spendable at more than 600,000 QRPH-enabled merchants across the country, subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory permits and authorizations. From groceries to food deliveries, and everyday utilities, Filipinos will soon be able to access PHPC directly from their Ronin Wallet.

The announcement was made at the YGG Play Summit and marks the first step in Ronin’s broader strategy to support digital payments, savings, and remittances across APAC.

QRPH powers billions of transactions each year and is central to the Philippines’ fast-growing digital payments ecosystem. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), digital payments now account for 57.4% of all retail transactions, exceeding national targets, while over 66.4% of person-to-merchant payments are already digital.

Meanwhile, the Philippines remains one of the world’s largest recipients of remittances, recording over US$40.2 billion in 2024. Together, these trends signal both the scale of value flowing into the country and the rising demand for efficient, flexible payment options.

“Once we secure the necessary permits, the integration of PHPC into the QRPH network by 2026 would be a game-changer. Soon, anyone will be able to pay with PHPC simply by scanning a QR code through Ronin Wallet, just like with other leading mobile wallets, but with the unprecedented speed and security of on-chain value. This is the moment digital assets become truly useful in everyday life,” said Wei Zhou, Coins.ph Chief Executive Officer.

PHPC is a Philippine Peso–backed stablecoin launched on Ronin in July 2024, while still in the BSP sandbox. One PHPC is designed to track one Philippine peso. Liquidity and reserves are managed by Coins.ph, a virtual asset service provider regulated by the BSP.

Earlier this year, Ronin shared its vision for expanding beyond gaming to support saving, spending, and remittances across APAC. The alliance with Coins.ph is an early step in that direction. The Philippines has long been the beating heart of Web3 gaming, and with digital payments now making up the majority of retail transactions, the country is primed for new ways to connect on-chain value with everyday life.

“This integration completes the loop that was foreshadowed back when merchants began accepting SLP and AXS for goods during the 2021 pandemic. Millions of Ronin Wallet users in the Philippines will soon have a seamless way to transmute in-game items and tokens into food, transportation costs, and the necessities of daily life.” said Jeffrey Zirlin, Co-Founder of Sky Mavis.

Today, Ronin Wallet is where millions play and earn. Soon, it may also be where they pay, save, and participate in everyday financial activity. This announcement lays the groundwork for that next chapter, with all plans subject to regulatory approval and compliance review.

About Ronin

Ronin is an EVM-based blockchain purpose-built for gaming. Developed by Sky Mavis, the creator of Axie Infinity, Web3’s breakout game with over $1.3B in revenue, Ronin is the only blockchain proven to scale a single game to millions of daily active users, processing over $4B in NFT volume to date. Optimized for near-instant transactions and minimal fees, Ronin enables millions of seamless in-game transactions, positioning it as the leading choice for Web3 games.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines’ premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, execute payments, and utilize crypto remittance for sending and receiving funds quickly and affordably, all in one secure place.