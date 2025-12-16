Homepage > News > Business > Power in Your Hands: Coins.ph becomes the Philippines’ everyday all-in-one financial app

Managing money shouldn’t feel like a chore. Yet for millions of Filipinos, it often involves juggling multiple apps, waiting in line, racing cutoffs, and navigating fragmented financial services.

Coins.ph, the country’s pioneering regulated digital asset exchange and one of the fastest-growing mobile wallets, is changing that with a unified all-in-one financial app that combines everyday payments, transfers, and digital opportunities into a single, seamless platform. This is finance designed to keep up with real life.

“Filipinos deserve a financial experience that’s as fast and intuitive as the rest of their digital lives,” says Amira Alawi, Global Marketing Director at Coins.ph, “Most people don’t think about financial infrastructure, they just want money that works. Whether you are picking up groceries, sending funds home, paying bills, or running a small business, everything should flow naturally from one app. That is what we have built with Coins.ph, a secure and reliable all-in-one financial app that gives people more freedom, more time, and more control without compromise.”

New Kind of Wallet: The Everyday Money Superapp

Coins.ph is creating a unified wallet that allows users to:

Cashless Freedom with QR Ph

Coins.ph turns your smartphone into a universal payment device accepted nationwide.

Instant Payments, Everywhere – Pay in restaurants, sari-sari stores, groceries, and markets using the national QR Ph standard , without cash or juggling multiple apps.

– Pay in restaurants, sari-sari stores, groceries, and markets using the national QR Ph standard , without cash or juggling multiple apps. Lifestyle-Ready Coverage – From travel and gadgets to fashion and essentials, the Coins.ph wallet works across the country’s broadest QR Ph acceptance network.

– From travel and gadgets to fashion and essentials, the Coins.ph wallet works across the country’s broadest QR Ph acceptance network. More than 600,000+ Merchants Nationwide – A growing ecosystem that makes cashless the default experience.

Say goodbye to long queues and complicated payment processes. With the Coins.ph app, you can instantly settle over 120 different types of bills securely and swiftly.

Comprehensive Coverage: Effortlessly pay Essential Utilities (power and water), Government and Mandatory Fees , Financial Obligations (loans, credit cards, insurance), and Education (tuition fees).

Effortlessly pay (power and water), , (loans, credit cards, insurance), and (tuition fees). Instant Confirmation: Payments are processed in seconds, providing instant confirmation and protecting you from late penalties.

Payments are processed in seconds, providing instant confirmation and protecting you from late penalties. Make a Difference: Conveniently make Donations to various accredited Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) directly through the app.

Seamless Money Movement for Everyone

Move money with unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Coins.ph bridges banking ecosystems to ensure your funds reach their destination instantly.

Behind the simplicity of the app is the bigger goal to make money move faster, easier, and more reliably in the Philippines. Coins.ph isn’t just adding features; it is building the infrastructure that makes everyday financial life seamless.

The goal isn’t for users to think about blockchain or technology. It’s for infrastructure to disappear into the background so people simply experience:

Being able to send/receive funds instantly

Receiving remittances from abroad quickly, securely, and at minimal cost

Financial tools that feel as intuitive as the apps they already use

Experience the future of everyday finance.

With great features and functionalities, the Coins.ph app is a powerful tool you can use to make quick and convenient payments to thousands of stores nationwide, and send money anywhere anytime.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines’ premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, execute payments, and utilize crypto remittance for sending and receiving funds quickly and affordably, all in one secure place.