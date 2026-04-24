Homepage > News > Finance > Pay with Peso, Crypto, or both: Coins.ph pioneers Stablecoin payment utility in the Philippines with first-of-its-kind QRPh integration

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MANILA, Philippines — Coins.ph, the Philippines’ leading crypto-native digital wallet and a pioneer in blockchain-backed financial services, announced the rollout of its game-changing QRPh Stablecoin Payment functionality. This landmark feature, available starting today, enables the platform’s millions of users to settle transactions using Philippine Pesos (PHP), supported stablecoins namely, USDT, and USDC, or a combination of both in a single, unified checkout flow.

QRPh is the Philippines’ national QR code standard, developed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). It was designed to provide a safe, convenient, and interoperable payment system, allowing customers to pay for goods and services by scanning a single QR code, regardless of whether the merchant and the customer use different banks or e-wallets. QRPh eliminates the need for merchants to display multiple QR codes for different providers, streamlining the digital payment experience across the country.

As the first e-wallet in the Philippines to integrate stablecoin payment capabilities with the national QRPh standard, Coins.ph has effectively bridged the gap between digital asset portfolios and daily commerce. This functionality is immediately compatible with nearly 700,000 QRPh-enabled merchants across the country, ranging from small local enterprises to major retail chains.

The scale of this innovation is underscored by Coins.ph’s dominant market presence. In December 2025 alone, the platform processed nearly ₱30 billion in QRPh transactions, highlighting the massive existing infrastructure now primed for crypto integration.

Powering payments with the world’s most in-demand assets

For the initial rollout, Coins.ph has prioritized the two most liquid and widely held stablecoins globally. While more tokens are slated for integration in the coming months, the first phase supports:

USDT ($USDT): The most widely used stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. It offers the speed of crypto with the price stability of fiat, making it ideal for daily transactions.

The most widely used stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. It offers the speed of crypto with the price stability of fiat, making it ideal for daily transactions. USDC ($USDC): A highly regulated, transparent stablecoin also pegged to the US Dollar. It is favored by institutional and retail users alike for its security and reliability.

Driving global crypto utility through local innovation

The launch of the QRPh Stablecoin Payment flow addresses a long-standing friction point: the need for manual pre-conversion. With an automated conversion process at the point of sale, Coins.ph provides a frictionless experience that allows users to leverage their diversified holdings without leaving the transaction interface.

“After a long but exciting development process, Coins.ph is proud to finally introduce its QRPh Stablecoin Payment Support, a new experience that allows eligible users to complete a QRPh transaction using PHP, supported stablecoins, or a combination of both within a single checkout flow. We expect this new feature to revolutionize how our users make payments, whether it’s for usual coffee runs or for weekend shopping at large retail chains,” said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph.

“This initiative is part of Coins’ broader effort to make crypto more usable in everyday scenarios and to simplify merchant QR transactions for users who hold funds across different asset types.”

A seamless, unified architecture

The QRPh Stablecoin Payment system is engineered for maximum flexibility, supporting three distinct modes:

PHP-Only: Standard transactions using traditional currency.

Standard transactions using traditional currency. Crypto-Funded Payment: Users can pay with $USDT or $USDC, which are converted into PHP as part of the checkout before completing the QRPh payment.

Users can pay with $USDT or $USDC, which are converted into PHP as part of the checkout before completing the QRPh payment. Hybrid Flow: A combination of PHP and either USDT or USDC to complete a transaction when a single balance is insufficient.

During the checkout process, the platform generates real-time conversion quotes, ensuring transparency. Once confirmed, the system executes the conversion and the merchant transaction as part of one continuous journey, eliminating the complexity typically associated with blockchain-based commerce.

Appropriate reversal handling is applied if the QRPh payment does not complete successfully. In case of refunds, all QRPh refunds are returned in PHP, regardless of whether the original payment used crypto conversion.

“By transforming crypto from a passive investment into a versatile tool for daily life, we are setting a new standard for national payments. As QRPh adoption in the Philippines surges, Coins.ph remains at the forefront, ensuring every Filipino has the power to choose how they store, grow, and now spend their digital assets,” Zhou said.

About Coins.ph

Coins is building the next generation of global money movement. Through a single platform, businesses and consumers can make payments, move money across borders, convert currencies, access digital assets, and tap into a growing suite of financial services—from cards and credit to investments and treasury. By combining stablecoin-powered settlement with local payment rails, Coins makes money move faster, at lower cost, and with 24/7/365 availability.