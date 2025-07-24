Homepage > News > Business > Native joins forces with leading underwriters and top vendors to launch new digital asset insurance partnership

LONDON, July 22, 2025 – Digital asset companies may now access lower premiums and enhanced insurance coverage through the Native Risk Collective – a new underwriting partnership and framework designed to reward strong risk practices.

Launched by specialist digital asset broker Native, the Native Risk Collective is the first initiative of its kind to directly link vetted cybersecurity and risk mitigation technology – such as smart contract audits, onchain threat prevention, and disaster recovery – to improved insurance terms. Each vendor is assessed by Native and the underwriter to determine its impact on risk reduction, with clients who adopt one or more of the approved technologies gaining access to preferential insurance rates via a panel of specialist insurers, led by Lloyd’s of London underwriters Mosaic Insurance and Chaucer. They may gain not only preferential insurance rates, but also access to a new and exclusive product that uniquely accounts for the technology, cyber, and crime risks specific to digital asset businesses.

Several technology vendors have already joined the initiative, including Hacken, Circuit, BreachBits, Hypernative and Station70, with more expected to follow in the coming months.

Digital asset firms such as exchanges, custodians, and wallet providers have long faced disproportionately high insurance costs due to a lack of confidence from traditional insurers. Despite investing in security infrastructure, companies have seen little reward in the form of improved insurance terms as underwriters have been hesitant to cover what is often viewed as a high-risk sector.

The Native Risk Collective fundamentally changes how risk is managed and underwritten in the digital asset sector. By standardising how risk mitigation is assessed and incorporated into insurance policies, it removes long-standing barriers for insurers and unlocks broader access to coverage. This approach allows clients to access an exclusive tailor-made product for a more competitive premium – all backed by Lloyd’s underwriters. This product will not be available to companies that use vendors outside of the Native Risk Collective, ensuring businesses are rewarded for choosing pre-vetted vendors that meet Native’s stringent risk requirements.

“For years, insurers have steered clear of digital assets because they see the sector as too risky and complex to underwrite with confidence,” says Ben Davis, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Native.“The Native Risk Collective changes that. It gives insurers a framework they can trust and connects them with vendors who are actively reducing risk on the ground. It’s the first time we’ve seen such an efficient way to bridge the gap between traditional insurance and digital assets, and it offers a win-win for everyone involved.”

Customers get access to more competitive premiums and better-managed risk. Vendors can position their technology as a gateway to better insurance. And underwriters are backing more secure businesses, which means fewer claims and healthier portfolios. Native is opening the door to insurance products that this industry has never seen before, helping to build a more resilient digital asset ecosystem in the process.

"Mosaic is proud to be at the forefront of shaping the future of digital asset insurance through the Native Risk Collective. This launch brings together our market-leading cyber and financial institutions underwriting teams to deliver sustainable, custom coverage that recognises the significant strides digital asset firms have made toward risk maturity. We're committed to purposeful partnership, innovation, and providing tailored insurance solutions to support the growth of one of the most dynamic and transformative sectors of the global economy." – Kieran Quigley, VP, Cyber, Mosaic Insurance "Chaucer is proud to help launch the Native Risk Collective – a forward-thinking solution to one of the insurance market's most underserved areas. This collaborative model encourages best practices while supporting the sector's evolution, demonstrating our commitment to finding innovative ways to serve emerging markets." – Ben Marsh, Class Underwriter – Cyber, Chaucer

“The Native Risk Collective changes the paradigm for digital asset security. By integrating Hypernative’s industry-leading risk mitigation capabilities, we’re not just offering protection – we’re setting a new industry standard where utilization of cutting-edge technology directly translates into tangible benefits like lower premiums and higher coverage for clients.” – Gal Sagie, CEO & Co-founder, Hypernative

“The same principles that protect Fortune 500 companies apply to Web3 – these include strong authentication, continuous monitoring, and rapid incident response. At the same time, Web3 introduces additional risks and high stakes that require the ability to continuously adapt to new emerging threats. That’s why we’re excited to join the Risk Collective. By bringing decades of enterprise security expertise and next-gen predictive intelligence capabilities to protect Web3 innovators, we’re helping build the trust foundation this ecosystem needs to thrive.” – J. Foster Davis, COO & CoFounder, BreachBits

“We believe the future of risk management is proactive, not reactive. By joining the Native Risk Collective, we’re helping usher in a new era where threats are detected in real time, responses are automated, and trust in Web3 is built on constant, transparent defense.” – Denys Ivanov, Chief Product Officer, Hacken

About Native

Native is the first global insurance broker bridging traditional markets with onchain capital for the crypto and blockchain industry. Founded by pioneering insurance experts, Native combines decades of experience in both digital assets and global insurance markets to solve complex risk challenges. With access to Lloyd’s of London, Native protects innovative protocols and platforms with a unique blend of consulting, traditional insurance placement, and alternative risk transfer solutions.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a global specialty insurance agency with exceptional expertise, a focus on complex products, and a distinctive operating model. Our innovative structure allows deployment of different forms of capital in full alignment for the benefit of clients and partners. We currently underwrite for close to 30 other top-rated insurers alongside our own Lloyd’s Syndicate 1609—offering lead-line + syndicated capacity, custom service, and full claims-settlement authority across seven product lines in seven countries. We harness the heritage of Lloyd’s and benefit from the market’s global licenses and financial-strength ratings. Visit mosaicinsurance.com and follow us at @Mosaic1609.

About Chaucer Group

Chaucer are a leading specialty (re)insurance group working with brokers, coverholders and clients to protect and support business activities around the world. Chaucer’s services are accessed both through Lloyd’s of London and the company markets. Chaucer is a member of the China Re Group and backed by their financial and operational resources. China Re is one of the world’s largest reinsurance companies whose outstanding and comprehensive strength is rated A (excellent) by AM Best and A (strong) by S&P Global Rating. For more information, visit www.chaucergroup.com