On this holiday special episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Lex from Gopnikz joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. to talk about the wild year that was 2024, what he’s working on now, and his next big idea.

Who is Lex from Gopnikz?

Those involved in the grassroots BSV culture will already know that Gopnikz is the first community-oriented NFT project on the BSV blockchain, and it has become somewhat of a cultural meme.

Lex has been involved in Bitcoin for a long time, long before the Bitcoin civil war started. He’s a self-described Romanian content creator who loves creativity and accelerating ideas. Gopnikz is just one example of his creative work, but there are many more.

Describing 2024 as a “weird year,” Lex reflects on how everyone survived despite all the setbacks. Ironically, this year has demonstrated the vital importance of on-chain, verifiable data.

The Goplandia play-to-earn game

Lex recalls how he and his team have been working on a game called Goplandia. It’s now accessible and can be played live, although he warns it is highly addictive. While they’re just beginning to market it now, the game has been ready for months.

Wuckert compliments the game, saying it was fun to test. He congratulates the team for pushing through to the finish, noting how anyone still in BSV has to believe in the idea.

Lex states his belief that many great ideas have been nurtured in this ecosystem, and while commercial success still eludes many, there’s true excellence in the BSV talent pool.

The next big idea—a general-purpose tokenization app

2024 was a massive year for tokenization as a concept. It is fitting that Lex reveals that a general-purpose app for tokenization is his next idea. He hasn’t begun coding it yet, but he pulls forward a whiteboard that shows he has been giving it a lot of thought.

Lex wants this to be an app small businesses and brands can use to create tokens in the real economy. He says people are yearning to do so much more, and he hopes this tool will empower them to scale up their efforts and use blockchain technology in new ways.

As a true creative who is embedded in the arts scene in Romania as well as the culture of BSV, Lex says he always tries to bring “spirit” to his work. In closing, he has a message for his fellow BSV entrepreneurs and creators: keep trying. If we survive the year ahead, something has to give, he says. So many have been trying for so long that it’s bound to happen.

To learn more about Goplandia, Gopnikz, and the BSV culture, check out the Christmas Eve livestream episode here.

