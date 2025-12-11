Homepage > News > Business > Matrix AI Network unveils world’s first infrastructure to tokenize human biodata as a real-world asset

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New Infrastructure Turns Personal Bio Data into a User-Owned, Globally Scalable Asset Class.

Most discussions about tokenised real-world assets focus on traditional categories—property, bonds, commodities. But the world is entering a phase where the most valuable and scalable RWA category may come from a completely different source: personal biodata.

Every heartbeat, sleep cycle, stress spike, motion pattern, and cognitive signal captured by wearables contributes to a market already valued in the hundreds of billions. Yet despite this enormous economic footprint, biodata remains fragmented, unverifiable, and owned by everyone except the individual who generates it.

Matrix AI Network is building the infrastructure that fixes this imbalance.

Their architecture does not focus on specific devices or niche use cases. Instead, Matrix’s RWA architecture changes that by establishing a pipeline where biodata is captured, validated, cryptographically anchored, and transformed into structured insights without exposing raw signals or compromising privacy. Think of it as a secure, personalized mint for your biological data. Your wearable captures the raw signal, Matrix’s AI validates and anonymizes it, and the blockchain mints it as a unique, ownable asset—all without the raw data ever leaving your control.

From an economic standpoint, biodata is the most scalable asset class Web3 has encountered. Traditional RWAs are limited by supply—there is only so much property or corporate debt. Biodata, on the other hand, grows with population and device adoption. Each data event carries proof of authenticity, provenance, and user consent. That makes it viable not just for consumer wellness but for research, enterprise analytics, personalised AI models, and cross-industry data markets—exactly the kind of real-world utility blockchains were meant to support.

To demonstrate the system in the real world, Matrix has enabled one early partner, Hypnus, a venture led by 2014 Nobel Prize laureate Professor Edvard Moser, to onboard sleep data streams from EEG and wearables into this infrastructure. This partnership serves as a powerful validation of the platform’s potential for high-fidelity scientific research.

“The future of RWA isn’t just tokenizing static assets like buildings; it’s about digitizing the dynamic biological fabric of humanity itself,” said Eric Choy, CMTO of Matrix AI Network. “Biodata is produced continuously by billions. Turning it into a verified, user-owned asset class requires disciplined infrastructure, not hype. That’s precisely what we’re building.“

For more information on how Matrix AI Network is building the future of user-owned data, or to inquire about partnership opportunities, visit

Website: https://www.matrix.io

X: https://x.com/MatrixAINetwork

Telegram: https://t.me/matrixainetwork