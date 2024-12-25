Homepage > News > Business > Happy Holidays from CoinGeek!

Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah, and a Blessed Yule to all. It’s the holiday season, and what a year it has been!

It’s almost time to bring out the eggnog and chow down on that roast turkey and delicious glazed ham. Oh, and don’t forget the stuffing and a beer or three to wash it down.

But before we get to the festivities, let’s recap on the year that’s coming to an end. 2024 has been a strange one—full of highs and lows, with some disappointments and a steady stream of quiet victories. Don’t mistake quiet for small, though; some major things happened in 2024, and they’ll set the foundation for the years ahead.

At the beginning of the year, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and other prominent individuals in finance began to talk openly about the tokenization of everything; if 2024 could be defined by one trend, that would be it. Although tokenization doesn’t grab as many headlines as speculative price action on digital currencies, governments and enterprises worldwide have been experimenting enthusiastically. For example, The Federal Reserve began technical research on tokenized bonds, the BIS Innovation Hub announced its project exploring tokenization through a unified ledger, and the ECB and the Bank of England (BoE) both announced significant projects exploring tokenized bonds and other financial assets, too.

sCrypt won the Bitcoin Olympics prize by using OP_CAT to pay on one blockchain and receive it on another. Sentinel Node showed how a scalable public blockchain could improve cybersecurity, adding almost 700k transactions to the blockchain in just the last quarter.

Speaking of scalability, Teranode made significant progress, too. In one episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Siggi Óskarsson informed us it had reached one million transactions per second in testing and could see live action as early as Q1 2025. Exciting times are ahead for BSV as it becomes the runaway winner of scalable proof-of-work blockchains. Governments and enterprises will indeed be watching!

Yet, it isn’t all about corporate giants and sovereign governments, either. While those applications are vital, the grassroots innovation from small startups and scrappy entrepreneurs is important, too. This year saw pioneering BSV applications like Lil Bit and TreeChat.AI also gaining momentum while more established apps like Peergame, my2cents, and TDXP kept adding thousands of daily transactions to the blockchain.

With 2024 almost behind us, what might 2025 bring? I look forward to seeing Teranode go live just as big institutions begin to realize their various experiments have an interoperability issue and will require one scalable public blockchain to work properly. I also look forward to seeing MNEE on the BSV blockchain; I genuinely believe that a stable medium of exchange is necessary to attract more users to BSV’s growing app ecosystem.

Of course, let’s not forget the elephant in the room: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is a DeFi entrepreneur, and his administration is blockchain-friendly. While there’ll no doubt be plenty of grift by the usual suspects as a potential mega bull run happens, there’ll also be lots of testing, experimenting, and innovation in America. In the end, four years of a government open to blockchain and digital currencies will probably be a net good for the industry.

So, that’s a wrap for 2024, and exciting times lie ahead. Until we emerge a few pounds heavier and a few hundred (or thousand) dollars lighter in the new year, enjoy yourself, be happy, and don’t forget to spread some love and joy this holiday season!

