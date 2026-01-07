Homepage > News > Business > Ghana legalizes crypto trading under new digital asset law

Trading of digital assets is now legal in Ghana following the passage of a new law that provides a comprehensive regulatory framework for the sector.

The Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025, was voted into law three months after it was first presented to legislators, although the effective date has yet to be announced. It establishes the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as the primary regulator, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) responsible for activities involving securities and related services. The central bank has already launched a new Virtual Assets Regulatory Office to spearhead digital currency oversight.

“The Bank and SEC will issue directives and regulatory instruments in the coming months to operationalise the Act, providing guidance for applicants and clarifying requirements,” BoG stated in its announcement.

Speaking at an event in Accra, BoG Governor Johnson Asiama stated that the new law will alleviate the uncertainty surrounding digital assets and enable the central bank and other authorities to regulate the sector. It also paves the way for consumer protection in a country where the youth have embraced digital asset trading. Cryptocurrencies, however, are not recognized as legal tender—the Ghana Cedi remains the country’s sole official currency.

“Effectively, virtual assets trading is now legal and no one is going to be arrested for doing crypto, but we now have the framework to manage the risks involved,” he stated.

The Ghanaian government estimates that 3 million citizens, or nearly one in five, own a digital asset. As per a report by Chainalysis, the country ranked among the top five in Africa for digital currency value received in the year ending June 2025. Data from the SEC further revealed that in the first 11 months of last year, Ghanaians transacted GHS113 billion ($10 billion), a sharp increase from $6 billion the year prior. According to Asiama, the new law allows the government to manage the industry “and the risks that come with this kind of activity.” According to Asiama, the new law allows the government to manage the industry “and the risks that come with this kind of activity.”

He believes that the new framework will also allow the government to protect investors. Scammers have targeted eager but inexperienced digital currency investors with pyramid schemes, defrauding millions. Last month, the government froze $15.2 million in digital assets linked to a sophisticated scam targeting Ghanaian and British investors, which was orchestrated via the OKX exchange.

Ghana’s digital asset community has welcomed the new law, which it says will supercharge innovation and adoption.

“This is the green light we’ve been waiting for. We can now build blockchain solutions for remittances and cross-border trade without the fear of sudden crackdowns. It changes everything for our credibility with international partners,” said one Accra-based startup founder.

Ghana’s new law comes three months after Kenya welcomed its VASP law, which established licensing requirements, appointed oversight bodies, and introduced investor protection guidelines.

