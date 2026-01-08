Homepage > News > Business > Dubai launches biometric check-ins to boost tourist experience

Dubai has launched a new contactless hotel check-in system that’s expected to reduce congestion for a city that hosts nearly 20 million visitors annually.

The new system was officially launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai and the United Arab Emirate’s Minister of Defense. It allows guests to bypass the in-person check-in procedures at the city’s 800+ hotels and holiday homes. Sheikh Hamdan states that the system will enhance guest convenience and safety in a city where tourism contributes over 13% to the GDP.

“…our city continues to lead the way in embracing innovation and creating unparalleled experiences. By leveraging cutting-edge solutions, we are not only enhancing the visitor journey, but also strategically positioning Dubai for sustained tourism growth,” the Crown Prince commented.

The system was developed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the city’s chief tourism agency. DET partnered with several technology providers from the UAE and beyond. The system can be integrated into any existing hotel app or web platform, with plans to extend it to include auxiliary services such as car rentals.

Tourism remains a vital pillar of the UAE's economy. In 2024, the sector generated $70 billion, accounting for 13% of the country's GDP and employing one in nine residents. Dubai was the country's largest tourist destination and has one of the highest tourism receipts globally. In the first 10 months of last year, the city welcomed 15.7 million visitors, a 5% year-on-year increase. "The introduction of this citywide one-time contactless check-in solution is a pivotal moment for Dubai's hospitality industry," commented DET Director-General Helal Saeed Almarri.

“Guided by our city’s visionary leadership, we continue to pursue opportunities to facilitate the continued growth of the city’s tourism ecosystem and further elevate its vital contribution to the emirate’s economy.”

Under the new system, guests will upload their identification and biometric data, which will be saved for future usage until the ID expires. For future check-ins, facial recognition will be sufficient for admission, and guests will no longer be required to submit their physical documents. The system will be a godsend for a city where repeat visitors make up a quarter of total annual visits.

The UAE is considered to be a world leader in digital identity, with its UAE Pass offering citizens and visitors access to a wide range of government and private sector services. The government reports that over 11 million people now use UAE Pass, making it one of the highest digital ID penetrations in the world, considering the country’s population of 11.6 million.

