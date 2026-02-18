Homepage > News > Business > Coins.ph records 327% growth in monthly spot trading, breaching $500 million in November 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Coins.ph, the leading digital asset exchange in the Philippines, has entered the new year with unprecedented momentum, reporting a massive 327% growth based on its most recently available spot trading data.

The exchange recorded a landmark November performance of $500 million (approximately ₱29.4 billion), a nearly fourfold increase from the $117 million recorded in the same month of 2024.

Coins’ growth trajectory further reached a new peak last week, with the platform hitting an all-time high of $50 million in daily spot trading volume.

The Coins.ph Spot Trade feature is a professional-grade order-book exchange designed for users who want more control, lower fees, and advanced tools compared to standard retail “Buy/Sell” or “Convert” options. It allows you to trade cryptocurrencies directly with other users at prices determined by market supply and demand.

The Rise of Stablecoin Utility

The primary driver of this explosive spot trading growth is the rapid evolution of stablecoins from speculative assets into essential financial infrastructure. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC, digital assets pegged 1:1 to traditional currencies such as the US Dollar, have emerged as a critical digital bridge for the Philippine economy, where remittances reached $38.3 billion at the end of 2024.

By offering a faster and more transparent method for cross-border payments than traditional banking rails, stablecoins are now the preferred vehicle for corporate payouts, contractor payments, and supplier disbursements.

“These spot trading milestones are a testament to the critical role stablecoins are playing in modernizing Philippine finance,” stated Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph. “It signals a strong market appetite for efficient, regulated digital asset trading, especially for our USDT-PHP and USDC-PHP pairs. We anticipate this robust demand will define the trajectory for Coins.ph and the broader digital asset market throughout 2026.”

Industry-Leading Liquidity and Efficiency

Coins.ph is also enjoying strong trading volumes for its OTC Desk, the exchange’s specialized over-the-counter (OTC) trading service designed specifically for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and institutional clients who need to execute large-scale transactions without impacting the broader market.The OTC Desk offers deep liquidity, zero slippage, and personalized support for transactions exceeding ₱1,000,000, ensuring price stability even for the largest market movements.

Central to this strong performance is the spread—the difference between the buy and sell price—which Coins.ph has reduced to an industry-low 3 basis points (bps), which is far lower than 12 to 35 bps offered by other exchanges. By narrowing this transaction friction, the platform ensures that high-volume traders retain significantly more value compared to other regional and global exchanges.

Sustaining Momentum for Stablecoin Growth

To sustain the strong stablecoin trading momentum, Coins.ph is leveraging its recent integration into the Circle Payments Network, enabling near-instant, compliant PHP settlements across over 120 domestic banks and e-wallets.

To build deeper awareness of these real-world applications, Coins.ph is actively conducting educational campaigns and roadshows in key cities nationwide. These initiatives aim to help Filipinos harness stablecoins for more efficient, low-cost financial activities.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines’ premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, execute payments, and utilize crypto remittance for sending and receiving funds quickly and affordably, all in one secure place.