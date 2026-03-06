Homepage > News > Press Releases > Coins.ph CEO Wei Zhou urges local leaders to eliminate the ‘Invisible Tax’ of payment inefficiency at PCL National Congress

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Coins.ph, the Philippines’ leading digital asset platform and one of the fastest-growing mobile wallets, recently took center stage at the 2026 Philippine Councilors League National Congress and 1st Quarterly Continuing Local Legislative Education Program to advocate for the digital transformation of local governance.

Addressing thousands of local legislators, Coins.ph CEO Wei Zhou challenged local government unit (LGU) leaders to modernize public collection systems to meet the “new expectation” of instant service. He highlighted a significant shift in consumer behavior, noting that digital payments now account for 57.4 % of retail payment volume in the Philippines, based on a 2024 report by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Zhou identified administrative friction as an “invisible tax” that drains vital resources from communities. He explained that this friction leads to significant time lost for both citizens and government staff who must navigate slow, manual processes. He noted that relying on outdated systems necessitates manual reconciliation and often results in delayed financial reporting and warned that physical cash management carries inherent handling risks that digital systems inherently mitigate.

“Even a 1% inefficiency in a ₱500 million revenue base equals ₱5 million,” Zhou stated. “We must ask ourselves: How many scholarships is that? How many classrooms could that build? How many families could be supported? Small percentages become real consequences.”

Empowering LGUs through digital integration

Zhou offered Coins.ph as a battle-tested partner for LGUs looking to bridge this gap. Digital collections and payments can specifically help LGUs optimize several key areas of governance:

Revenue Collection: Streamlining the payment of business permits and real property taxes (LGU taxes) reduces queues at City Hall and improves collection rates.

Streamlining the payment of business permits and real property taxes (LGU taxes) reduces queues at City Hall and improves collection rates. Public Assistance: Utilizing digital rails for the disbursement of aid and social services ensures that funds reach beneficiaries instantly and transparently.

Utilizing digital rails for the disbursement of aid and social services ensures that funds reach beneficiaries instantly and transparently. Operational Continuity: Digital infrastructure acts as “continuity infrastructure,” allowing payments to flow even when physical offices are closed due to typhoons, flooding, or power outages.

Digital infrastructure acts as “continuity infrastructure,” allowing payments to flow even when physical offices are closed due to typhoons, flooding, or power outages. Efficiency and Trust: Moving away from 45-minute manual processes to 15-second digital transactions directly improves an LGU’s reputation and fosters public trust.

Proven infrastructure for Government

Coins.ph provides a robust, BSP-regulated infrastructure with 12 years of operating experience and a massive user base of 18 million registered users. The platform processes an average of 140 million monthly transactions with a highly reliable 99.9% uptime and minimal 50ms API latency. With integrations across over 120 banks and e-wallets, the system is built for the scale and interoperability required by government institutions.

“Modernization will happen; the question is timing,” Zhou concluded. “Design decisions are leadership decisions. I invite our local leaders to lead this change and make public services more efficient, resilient, and inclusive for every Filipino”.

About Coins.ph

Coins.ph is an all-in-one financial app for millions, seamlessly fusing traditional finance with digital assets. Established in 2014, it stands as the Philippines’ premier cryptocurrency exchange. Licensed by the BSP as both a virtual asset marketplace and a mobile wallet, the platform empowers users to trade, and execute payments all in one secure place.