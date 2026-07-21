Homepage > News > Business > Coins.ph CEO Wei Zhou named to prestigious 2026 stablecoins influential list

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Coins.ph, the Philippines’ leading regulated digital asset exchange and a fast-growing player in the global blockchain and crypto industry, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Wei Zhou, has been named to the highly anticipated Stablecoins Influential List for 2026.

The prestigious list, compiled and presented by Stablecon—the preeminent global platform and conference dedicated to the stablecoin and digital payments ecosystem—recognizes the industry’s most impactful leaders.

Zhou was selected under the Exchanges, On/Off Ramps, and Consumer Access category, recognizing his outstanding leadership in bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology to make stablecoins accessible to both business partners and millions of everyday users.

Stablecoin compiled the 2026 list through a rigorous, independent selection process. Honorees were evaluated using a comprehensive five-factor framework designed to identify true trailblazers in the global stablecoin ecosystem:

Ecosystem Influence: Driving the adoption and utility of stablecoin infrastructure. Impact and Reach: Scaling access to underserved and emerging markets. Innovation: Creating novel use cases, lowering transaction friction, and improving user experience. Momentum: Demonstrating sustained growth and forward trajectory over the past year. Peer Recognition: Holding a respected reputation among industry leaders and builders.

Under Zhou’s stewardship, Coins.ph has championed stablecoins as a key mechanism to revolutionize cross-border payments, digital remittances, and business transactions in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Real-World Innovation: QRPh and Last-Mile Remittances

A key driver of this recognition is Coins.ph’s relentless focus on real-world utility. Most recently, the platform pioneered the integration of QRPh crypto payments. This feature allows Coins.ph users to scan any national QRPh merchant code across the Philippines to make instant payments directly using stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. This effectively bridges the gap between digital assets and everyday retail transactions, eliminating manual conversion steps for consumers.

Furthermore, Coins.ph has established itself as the essential last-mile disbursement partner for global Money Transfer Operators (MTOs). Coins.ph addresses slow and expensive traditional banking networks by utilizing stablecoins to settle cross-border funds.The platform leverages its massive domestic payout network including digital wallets, banks, and thousands of physical cash-out locations to ensure remittances reach families even in the most remote areas of the country instantly and at a fraction of the traditional cost.

On-the-Ground Stablecoin Education

To accelerate mainstream adoption, Zhou led Coins.ph in spearheading comprehensive regional roadshow activities across key urban cities in the Philippines. These community-focused activations deploy teams directly into high-traffic business districts, transit hubs, and local communities to educate the public on the tangible financial benefits of stablecoins.

“Stablecoins represent the next major evolution in global financial infrastructure,” said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph. “For years, we’ve focused on making stablecoins accessible, reliable, and practically free to move. Whether it is enabling someone to buy their morning coffee via QRPh using USDT or acting as the trusted last-mile bridge for OFW families—we are committed to building a low-friction financial gateway. This recognition belongs to our entire team working to empower the unbanked and underbanked.”

With regulatory frameworks solidifying worldwide, Coins.ph continues to lead the region’s transition from asset speculation to real-world utility. Under Zhou’s direction, the platform remains focused on building robust fiat-to-crypto rails, driving merchant adoption, and establishing the Philippines as a primary global hub for stablecoin innovation.

About Coins.ph

Coins is building the next generation of global money movement. Through a single platform, businesses and consumers can make payments, move money across borders, convert currencies, access digital assets, and tap into a growing suite of financial services — from cards and credit to investments and treasury. By combining stablecoin-powered settlement with local payment rails, Coins makes money move faster, at lower cost, and with 24/7/365 availability.