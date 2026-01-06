Homepage > News > Business > Cambodia approves draft rules for digital asset businesses

Cambodia’s finance sector governing body has approved a draft proclamation on digital asset businesses that aims to set clear rules for companies and protect investors in the securities market, according to a recent report from local outlet Khmer Times.

On December 24, Cambodia’s Financial Services Authority (FSA) Council, the state authority responsible for regulating and supervising the country’s non-bank financial sector, approved the draft proclamation on digital asset businesses, which was originally proposed by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC), the country’s securities watchdog.

The decision was reportedly made after detailed discussions on both technical and policy aspects to ensure compliance with international best practices, with the regulation focused on the licensing and management of digital asset businesses.

In a press release announcing the approval, the SERC explained that the draft is divided into nine chapters and 63 clauses, setting out the conditions and procedures for licensing, renewing licenses, and other obligations of digital asset service providers and digital asset market participants.

It also explained that the draft applies to all activities related to digital asset businesses that are not related to their use as a payment mechanism.

The regulation was inspired by a spike in crypto adoption in Cambodia in recent years. In September 2025, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis published its annual ‘global crypto adoption index,’ which placed Cambodia 13th in the world—when adjusted for population—above a number of the world’s leading digital asset centers, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Russia. According to the SERC, the According to the SERC, the digital asset business regulation ;is aimed at ensuring “market integrity, transparency, order, and investor protection” for this growing space.

By approving the draft proclamation, the FSA Council also made progress towards advancing the implementation of the Royal Government’s Cambodian Financial Technology Development Policy 2023-2028, launched in July 2023.

As outlined in the policy paper, it was introduced for the purposes of: “Developing the Financial Technology (FinTech) based on the enhancement of financial inclusion, the maintenance of the financial sector stability, and the promotion of financial innovation to take maximum advantage of digital transformation in the financial sector and to provide opportunities for all actors, aiming to contribute to the acceleration of the development of Cambodia’s vibrant digital economy and society.”

One of its specific goals was to “develop regulations related to the licensing and management of digital asset businesses and regulations governing P2P financing,” which, thanks to approval from the country’s regulators, is now closer to being achieved.

Despite the government’s apparent embracing of digital assets, the 2023 policy paper did highlight the “increasing use of digital assets” as a potential risk to economic stability, suggesting the country remains somewhat cautious in its approach to the sector.

