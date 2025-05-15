Homepage > News > Business > MNEE Stablecoin now available on HandCash: Unlocking instant transactions with no gas token required

London, United Kingdom – May 6, 2025 – MNEE, an instant USD-backed stablecoin, is now live on HandCash, a leading wallet powering game economies and in-app transactions. This integration marks an advancement in the accessibility and real-world utility of stablecoins, especially for micropayment use cases.

The integration allows HandCash users to hold, spend, and receive MNEE directly within the HandCash wallet without needing to manage gas tokens, private keys, or deal with blockchain complexity. Consumers and developers gain a frictionless payment method that settles instantly, with transaction costs as low as one-tenth of a cent – making it ideal for microtransactions, tipping, and in-app purchases.

“This integration unlocks new possibilities for game developers building in-game economies, and real-time micropayments. It’s plug-and-play stablecoin utility,” said HandCash CEO Rafa Jiménez.

HandCash’s mobile wallet and Connect SDK allow games and platforms to integrate seamless payments, and token economies with minimal effort. MNEE strengthens this ecosystem by providing a fully collateralized, regulated, and scalable stablecoin tailored for modern digital economies. For For MNEE , the HandCash launch opens direct access to a global community of users and developers already building next-generation apps — from tipping streamers to trading game items and earning tokenized rewards. Users can now transact with a stable, instant, and user-friendly digital currency.

“This partnership is a clear win for both developers and users,” said Harbind Likhari, Executive Director at MNEE. “It delivers on everything a stablecoin should be — fast, affordable, and simple — while unlocking real-world use across games, social apps, and digital commerce.”

The integration between MNEE and HandCash sets the stage for a new era in digital payments — one where speed, compliance, and ease of use come together to power stablecoin adoption in everyday life.

About MNEE

MNEE is a USD-backed stablecoin enabling instant, scalable payments that cost next to nothing, and simple usage with no gas token required. Built on the 1Sat Ordinals protocol and ERC-20, MNEE’s commitment to building the future of money focuses on delivering secure, efficient payment solutions that cost next to nothing across a wide range of industries and platforms.